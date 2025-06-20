Bajaj Freedom 125 becomes affordable by 5,000

Bajaj Auto has announced a discount of ₹5,000 on its Freedom 125 . This information was announced on the brand's social media. It is important to note that this price drop is applicable only to the NG04 drum variant, which is the base variant of the motorcycle. It is important to note that Bajaj has not announced that this is a permanent price drop, so the discount offer will go away after some time.

The Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle is equipped with a 125 cc conventional petrol engine that is coupled with a CNG tank located beneath the seat. The 2 kg CNG tank, in conjunction with a 2-litre petrol tank, results in a slightly increased weight compared to other 125 cc models. This engine is capable of producing 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of maximum torque.

According to Bajaj, the Freedom 125 significantly reduces operating expenses by as much as 50 per cent when compared to traditional 125 cc petrol motorcycles. The manufacturer asserts that the mileage of the CNG motorcycle is 102 km/kg when operating on CNG and 64 kmpl when using petrol. Bajaj also claims that the Freedom 125 can travel up to 200 km solely on CNG, while the petrol tank contributes an additional 130 km, resulting in a combined range of 330 km.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 showcases remarkable innovation in its design. This 125 cc CNG motorcycle features a horizontally positioned engine, complemented by a trellis frame that safeguards the CNG tank located beneath the seat. Its bi-fuel capability allows the bike to operate on both fuel types, equipped with a 2 kg CNG tank and a 2-litre petrol tank for reserve use. Weighing in at 147.8 kg (kerb), the bike is marginally heavier compared to other 125 cc models.

In terms of features, the Bajaj Freedom 125 is equipped with an LED headlamp, telescopic front forks, and a monolink suspension system at the rear. Additionally, the top variant includes a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The seat height measures 825 mm, which is elevated because of the CNG cylinder located directly beneath the seat. Although the quilted stitching is designed to enhance comfort, the model does not provide adequate under-thigh support.

