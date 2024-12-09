Need for speed but within budget? Here are top 5 most powerful cars under 15 lakh

Performance is often synonymous with luxury cars, massive engines, extreme power, and sky-high price tags. In India, however, there are some cars that deliver impressive performance at an affordable price. It can be challenging to strike a balance between affordability and power, but car enthusiasts need not lose hope. There are plenty of exciting options under ₹15 lakh featuring turbocharged petrol engines that promise a thrilling and dynamic driving experience. Here's the top five of the most potent turbo-charged petrol cars to be availed within the given budget range in India.

1 Hyundai Verna The most powerful car that ₹15 lakh can buy you is the Hyundai Verna with the 1.5 litre turbo petrol unit. Verna’s turbo petrol range starts with the SX MT trim level which is priced at ₹14.93 lakh, ex-showroom, India. The Verna with the turbo petrol engine, paired with a six speed manual transmission, produces 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. Moreover, Hyundai claims that the turbo petrol variant of the Verna with manual transmission can return a fuel efficiency of 20 kmpl.

2 Mahindra XUV 3XO Second on the list is the Mahindra XUV 3XO with the new turbocharged petrol engine under the hood. While there are two turbo petrol engines on offer with the XUV 3XO, the one available from the AX5 trim level, which starts at ₹10.69 lakh, is the more powerful one. The 1.2 litre engine gets mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and produces 129 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque.

3 Hyundai Venue N Line and i20 N Line The sportier version of the Hyundai Venue, the N Line version comes third on this list. The Hyundai Venue N Line starts at ₹12.08 lakh and goes up to ₹13.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the sportier version of the i20, the i20 N Line gets a price tag between ₹10 lakh and ₹12.52 lakh, ex-showroom. Both the Venue N Line and the i20 N Line get a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine under the hood, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a dual clutch automatic gearbox. The engine produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque.

4 Tata Nexon The Tata Nexon is the third sub compact SUV on the list. It gets powered by a turbocharged petrol engine across all the trim levels. Under the hood is a 1.2 litre turbo petrol unit which pumps out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. The engine gets paired with multiple transmission options including a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT, and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic. Prices for the petrol variants start at ₹8 lakh and go up to ₹14.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

5 Tata Altroz Racer Another Tata on the list is the Altroz Racer. The Tata Altroz Race is the latest addition to the Altroz lineup. It uses the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit as the Nexon and produced 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. However, unlike the Nexon, the Altroz Racer is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission. The prices for Altroz Racer start at ₹9.49 lakh and go up to ₹ ₹10.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

