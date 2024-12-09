Bajaj Auto launched the Freedom 125 in July 2024 at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom)
Now, Bajaj Auto has reduced the pricing of Freedom 125 by up to ₹10,000
The price cut comes within five months of the Bajaj Freedom 125 bike's launch in India
Bajaj Auto claims the Freedom 125 offers up to 50% lower running costs compared to a petrol-only equivalent motorcycle
Bajaj Auto claims it has sold more than 35,000 units of the Freedom 125 so far since launch
The motorcycle is available in three variants - Drum, Drum LED and Disk LED
With the price reduction, the Drum and Drum LED variants have received a price cut of ₹5,000 and ₹10,000, respectively
Powering the Bajaj Freedom 125 is a 125 c petrol motor that also runs on CNG
The Bajaj Freedom 125 gets a 2 litre CNG tank and a 2 litre petrol tank as well