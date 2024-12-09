Bajaj Freedom 125 came as India's first-ever CNG bike

Published Dec 09, 2024

Bajaj Auto launched the Freedom 125 in July 2024 at 95,000 (ex-showroom)

Now, Bajaj Auto has reduced the pricing of Freedom 125 by up to 10,000

The price cut comes within five months of the Bajaj Freedom 125 bike's launch in India

Bajaj Auto claims the Freedom 125 offers up to 50% lower running costs compared to a petrol-only equivalent motorcycle

Bajaj Auto claims it has sold more than 35,000 units of the Freedom 125 so far since launch

The motorcycle is available in three variants - Drum, Drum LED and Disk LED

With the price reduction, the Drum and Drum LED variants have received a price cut of 5,000 and 10,000, respectively

Powering the Bajaj Freedom 125 is a 125 c petrol motor that also runs on CNG

The Bajaj Freedom 125 gets a 2 litre CNG tank and a 2 litre petrol tank as well
