Bajaj Auto gifts new Chetak C25 scooters to RCB Women's team after T20 title win

Bajaj Auto has announced it will present its latest electric scooter, the Chetak C25, to every member of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’s team following their Women’s T20 League title win this season.

The announcement comes as part of Bajaj Auto’s ongoing association, where Chetak served as the Official Ride Partner for the RCB Women’s team through the tournament.

Partnership recognition

Bajaj Auto said the scooter giveaway is intended as a recognition of the team’s performance and fighting spirit across the season, rather than being linked to the product’s market introduction.

The Chetak C25, which was launched earlier this year, is the newest addition to Bajaj Auto’s all-electric Chetak portfolio and is positioned as a more accessible, city-focused option below the existing 30 and 35 series.

Chetak C25: Key specifications

Priced at ₹91,399 (ex-showroom Bengaluru), the Chetak C25 is powered by a 2.5 kWh battery offering an IDC-certified range of 113 km. Bajaj claims a 0–80 per cent charge time of 2 hours and 25 minutes, with a top speed of 55 kmph.

The scooter retains Chetak’s retro-inspired design with a full-metal body, round LED headlamp and compact proportions. It features telescopic front suspension, a front disc brake, rear drum brake and a colour LCD instrument cluster.

Bajaj Auto launched the new Chetak C25 electric scooter back in January.

The Chetak C25 has a kerb weight of 108 kg, making it around 22 kg lighter than other models in the range. It offers 25 litres of under-seat storage, Eco and Sport ride modes, reverse assist and hill-hold function.

Sumeet Narang, President of Marketing at Bajaj Auto Ltd., congratulated the team, saying, “Congratulations to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women on a historic 2026 victory. Their resilience and confidence perfectly mirror the values of Chetak. This partnership blends our solid foundation with the ambition of a new generation. To celebrate their dominance, we are gifting the all-new Chetak C25 to each of the RCB Women’s T20 players. Designed for Bengaluru’s vibrant urban spirit and younger riders, the C25 stays true to our heritage."

Rajesh Menon, COO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, “Chetak added strong value to our season, deepening fan engagement on and off the field. Their reliability, design and everyday ease resonate with our young, urban fans, making this partnership a seamless match."

