Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs rivals: How does the new e-scooter stack up against iQube, Rizta

The Bajaj Chetak 3001 has been launched recently as a cheaper iteration of the successful electric scooter. Starting at ₹99,990, ex-showroom, the model becomes the new entry point in the Chetak series and will be appealing to cost-sensitive urban riders.

The Bajaj Chetak 3001 comes with a 3kWh battery pack, which puts it between the entry-level 2.2kWh variant of the TVS iQube and the larger 3.5kWh variants

With its launch, Bajaj is challenging better-known players such as TVS, Ather, Vida, Honda and soon-to-launch Japanese player from Suzuki in a highly competitive segment. Here is a dive into how the Chetak 3001 measures up in terms of battery capacity, range, charging time, features, and price compared to the competition.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes TVS iQube 82 kmph 82 kmph ₹94,434 Compare View Offers Ather Energy Rizta 80 kmph 80 kmph ₹ 1.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Vida V2 90 kmph 90 kmph ₹74,000 Compare View Offers Honda QC1 50 kmph 50 kmph ₹90,000 Compare View Offers Bajaj Chetak 73 kmph 73 kmph ₹99,990 Compare View Offers Odysse Electric V2 25 kmph 25 kmph ₹77,250 Compare View Offers

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs rivals: Battery pack and range

The Bajaj Chetak 3001 comes with a 3kWh battery pack, which puts it between the entry-level 2.2kWh variant of the TVS iQube and the larger 3.5kWh variants. It offers a claimed IDC range of 127 km, putting it just behind the Ather Rizta S with its claimed range of 123km for its 2.9 kWh battery pack and slightly ahead of the Vida V2 Plus with 143km and TVS iQube 3.5 with 145 km of claimed range.

Also Read : Bajaj Chetak 3001 launched as the entry-level variant, priced at ₹1 lakh

Compared to the upcoming Suzuki e-Access—which also features a 3kWh battery but offers only 95km of range due to less energy-dense LFP cells—the Chetak scores better. The Honda QC1, with its tiny 1.5kWh battery and 80km claimed range, trails significantly, though it does come at a lower price point.

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs rivals: Charging time

The Chetak 3001 comes bundled with a 750W charger, enabling it to charge from 0–80 per cent in 3 hours and 50 minutes. While it doesn't offer fast-charging support, its charging time is quicker than many entry-level options. For instance, the Ather Rizta S, despite being positioned higher, takes 6 hours and 30 minutes to reach 80 per cent with its standard charger. However, Ather and Vida models benefit from compatibility with the Ather Grid fast-charging network—offering quicker top-ups during urgent commutes.

Also watch: Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV? | Price, Range, Features, Ride quality

The TVS iQube 2.2 kWh leads with the fastest standard charge time of 2 hours and 45 minutes, while its 3.5kWh sibling and the Suzuki e-Access both need around 4 hours and 30 minutes. Interestingly, Suzuki promises just 1 hour and 12 minutes charging on its upcoming fast-charger setup, giving it potential future leverage.

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs rivals: Price

Priced at ₹99,990, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is reasonably priced, undercutting a few competitors and providing more value than others. While the Vida V2 Plus takes the lead with a deeply discounted ₹85,300 price tag, this pricing is likely only for a limited time. The Honda QC1, at ₹90,000, is affordable but falls short on range and battery size.

On the higher end, the TVS iQube 3.5 sits at ₹1.31 lakh, and the Ather Rizta S comes in at ₹1.10 lakh—excluding an additional ₹14,000 for Ather’s Pro Pack, which unlocks key features. The TVS iQube 2.2 is pegged at ₹1 lakh, placing it right beside the Chetak in terms of price.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: