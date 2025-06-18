Bajaj Chetak 3001: 5 practical highlights of the new everyday electric scooter

Bajaj Auto has launched the Chetak 3001, the latest addition to its electric two-wheeler lineup, aimed at refining what made its predecessor, the Chetak 2903, a hit. Built on the same platform as the Chetak 35 Series, this version introduces small but meaningful upgrades to improve day-to-day usability, particularly for Indian urban commuters.

The Chetak 3001 is not a radical redesign but a thoughtful update that addresses practical concerns like stability, range, storage and reliability. While the ex-showroom price of ₹99,990 keeps it competitive, its appeal will likely rest on how well it performs in real-world riding conditions rather than on headline-grabbing features. For those looking for an EV scooter for daily city use with reliable support infrastructure, the Chetak 3001 offers a solid, if understated, alternative. Below are five key highlights that define the Chetak 3001: