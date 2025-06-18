Bajaj Chetak 3001: 5 practical highlights of the new everyday electric scooter
- The Bajaj Chetak 3001 brings improved balance, extended range, larger storage, faster charging, and practical tech features, making it a reliable electric scooter for daily use.
Bajaj Auto has launched the Chetak 3001, the latest addition to its electric two-wheeler lineup, aimed at refining what made its predecessor, the Chetak 2903, a hit. Built on the same platform as the Chetak 35 Series, this version introduces small but meaningful upgrades to improve day-to-day usability, particularly for Indian urban commuters.
The Chetak 3001 is not a radical redesign but a thoughtful update that addresses practical concerns like stability, range, storage and reliability. While the ex-showroom price of ₹99,990 keeps it competitive, its appeal will likely rest on how well it performs in real-world riding conditions rather than on headline-grabbing features. For those looking for an EV scooter for daily city use with reliable support infrastructure, the Chetak 3001 offers a solid, if understated, alternative. Below are five key highlights that define the Chetak 3001:
One of the more subtle but significant upgrades in the Chetak 3001 is the relocation of the battery to the floorboard. The 3.0 kWh unit now sits lower in the scooter, resulting in a lower centre of gravity that can enhance balance, especially while cornering or navigating uneven roads. This change also frees up more space under the seat, an important improvement for those who regularly carry bags, groceries, or helmets.
With an ARAI-rated range of 127 kilometres, the Chetak 3001 offers enough battery life to meet most daily commuting needs without requiring frequent recharges. While the real-world range may vary depending on traffic conditions and riding habits, scooters are still among the more practical options in the electric segment. This extended range is aimed at reducing anxiety for users transitioning from petrol-powered scooters.
Storage has been improved with a 35-litre under-seat compartment, large enough to accommodate a full-face helmet or several shopping bags, something many electric scooters in its class struggle with. Charging has also been made more convenient: the supplied 750W charger takes the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in approximately 3 hours and 50 minutes. This isn’t the fastest in the industry, but it’s competitive and sufficient for overnight home charging.
Like earlier Chetak models, the 3001 continues with a steel metal body, making it more resistant to minor impacts and everyday wear. It's also IP67-rated for water resistance, meaning the scooter should hold up well during monsoons or occasional splashes, which are crucial factors in Indian cities. Backed by Bajaj’s wide dealership and service network (over 3,800 centres), the Chetak 3001 is positioned as a practical choice for riders seeking longevity and ease of service.
