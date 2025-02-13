 5 practical electric scooters that you can buy in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 13, 2025

Here are 5 most practical electric scooters that are on sale in the Indian market.

The TVS iQube ST variant offers a 32-litre under-seat storage making it a practical choice for urban commuters. 

 The iQube comes with a 4.4 kW motor, reaching 82 kmph with a 145 km range in the ST variant. The prices start at 1.07 lakh ex-showroom

RIver Indie is one of the practical electric scooters in the Indian market. It offers a massive 43 litres of storage, including a 12-litre front glovebox.

It achieves a top speed of 90 km/h and a range of 120 km per charge. The prices start at 1.43 lakh ex-showroom

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 comes with 34 litres of underseat storage.

Powered by an 11 kW peak motor, it achieves a top speed of 120 kmph with a 195 km range (claimed). The prices start at 1.15 lakh ex-showroom

Ather Energy’s latest family-oriented scooter, the Rizta, boasts an impressive 34 litres of boot space making it highly practical. 

The scooter also has a flat seat and longest seat in the segment. Rizta's prices start at 1 lakh ex-showroom.

Then there is Bajaj Chetak with 26 litres of underseat storage. 

The prices for the Bajaj Chetak start at 1.20 lakh ex-showroom.
To check out more such web stories
Click Here