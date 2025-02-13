 5 practical electric scooters that you can buy in India

Here are 5 most practical electric scooters that are on sale in the Indian market.
The TVS iQube ST variant offers a 32-litre under-seat storage making it a practical choice for urban commuters.
The iQube comes with a 4.4 kW motor, reaching 82 kmph with a 145 km range in the ST variant. The prices start at ₹1.07 lakh ex-showroom
RIver Indie is one of the practical electric scooters in the Indian market. It offers a massive 43 litres of storage, including a 12-litre front glovebox.
It achieves a top speed of 90 km/h and a range of 120 km per charge. The prices start at ₹1.43 lakh ex-showroom
The Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 comes with 34 litres of underseat storage.
Powered by an 11 kW peak motor, it achieves a top speed of 120 kmph with a 195 km range (claimed). The prices start at ₹1.15 lakh ex-showroom
Ather Energy’s latest family-oriented scooter, the Rizta, boasts an impressive 34 litres of boot space making it highly practical.
The scooter also has a flat seat and longest seat in the segment. Rizta's prices start at ₹1 lakh ex-showroom.
Then there is Bajaj Chetak with 26 litres of underseat storage.
The prices for the Bajaj Chetak start at ₹1.20 lakh ex-showroom.