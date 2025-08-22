Auto recap, August 21: Mahindra XUV 3XO gets Dolby Atmos, Ather's new electric scooter teased and more

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from August 21.

Mahindra XUV3XO updated with Dolby Atmos

Mahindra has enhanced the XUV 3XO to include Dolby Atmos support. Dolby Atmos will be available in the REVX A, AX5L, AX7, and AX7L variants. This positions the XUV 3XO as the sole vehicle priced under ₹12 lakh to feature Dolby Atmos. These variants will be outfitted with a six-speaker configuration, and the AX7L will additionally include a subwoofer. The models featuring this new capability are set to be released in mid-September. The company has not altered the pricing.

Mahindra increases BE 6 Batman Edition production from 300 to 999 units

Mahindra has revealed that they have experienced an exceptional response for the BE 6 Batman Edition. As a result, the production limit, which was previously set at 300 units, has been raised to 999 units. Customers will have the option to choose a preferred badge number (001–999). Pre-bookings will commence on 21st August at 5 PM, featuring an "Add your preference" step to facilitate quicker checkout. Official bookings will begin on 23rd August at 11 AM, with a booking fee of ₹21,000.

Ather teases new electric scooter

Ather has unveiled a new teaser for its forthcoming scooter. Notably, this scooter is not constructed on the EL platform, which is the brand's newly developed low-cost platform designed to accommodate scooters of various sizes. The teaser suggests that the scooter will feature a central spine, reminiscent of the design seen on the Yamaha Aerox 155. The primary headlight unit is positioned in the apron, and a robust grab rail is present at the rear for the passenger. Given that this new electric scooter is intended for the general public, it is reasonable to anticipate the inclusion of hooks for securing ropes or a backrest. Additionally, the teaser indicates that the rear taillight appears to be quite substantial.

