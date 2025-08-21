HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Xuv 3xo Updated With Dolby Atmos Support

Mahindra XUV 3XO updated with Dolby Atmos support

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2025, 11:24 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Mahindra has added Dolby Atmos to four variants of the XUV 3XO.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX
The Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX adds new mid-variants to the SUV's lineup packed with more features at an attractive price point
Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX
The Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX adds new mid-variants to the SUV's lineup packed with more features at an attractive price point
View Personalised Offers on
Mahindra XUV 3XO arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Mahindra has updated the XUV 3XO to support Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos will be offered in REVX A, AX5L, AX7, and AX7L variants. This makes the XUV 3XO, the only car under 12 lakh to get Dolby Atmos support. These variants will come with six-speaker layout and the AX7L will also be equipped with a subwoofer.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2025, 11:24 am IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.