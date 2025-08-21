Mahindra XUV 3XO updated with Dolby Atmos support

Mahindra has updated the XUV 3XO to support Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos will be offered in REVX A, AX5L, AX7, and AX7L variants. This makes the XUV 3XO, the only car under ₹12 lakh to get Dolby Atmos support. These variants will come with six-speaker layout and the AX7L will also be equipped with a subwoofer.