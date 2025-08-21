Mahindra XUV 3XO updated with Dolby Atmos support
- Mahindra has added Dolby Atmos to four variants of the XUV 3XO.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX adds new mid-variants to the SUV's lineup packed with more features at an attractive price point
Mahindra has updated the XUV 3XO to support Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos will be offered in REVX A, AX5L, AX7, and AX7L variants. This makes the XUV 3XO, the only car under ₹12 lakh to get Dolby Atmos support. These variants will come with six-speaker layout and the AX7L will also be equipped with a subwoofer.
First Published Date: 21 Aug 2025, 11:24 am IST
