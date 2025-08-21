Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition gets overwhelming response, 999 units to be produced now

Mahindra has announced that they have received an overwhelming response for the BE 6 Batman Edition. Due to this, the production quantity, which was earlier restricted to 300 units, has been increased to 999 units. Customers can select a preferred badge number (001–999). Pre-bookings open on 21 st August, 5 PM with an “Add your preference" step for faster checkout. Official bookings start on 23rd August, 11 AM, with a booking amount of ₹21,000.

What are the changes to the interior of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition?

The cabin gets upholstered in suede and leather with gold sepia accent stitching and gets a brushed gold halo around the driver cockpit

The cabin is adorned with suede and leather, featuring gold sepia accent stitching and Bat emblems integrated throughout. The dashboard showcases a brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition plaque with unique numbering, highlighting its exclusivity. The charcoal leather instrument panel is enhanced by a brushed gold halo that encircles the driver’s cockpit.

The gold accents are also present on the steering wheel, In-Touch Controller, and Electronic Parking Brake, while the key fob is embellished in coordinating Alchemy Gold. The Bat emblem is additionally embossed on the “Boost" button, seatbacks, interior labels, and the pinstripe graphic on the passenger-side dashboard. The Dark Knight theme is further emphasized with Batman Edition branding on racecar-inspired door straps, a Batman Edition welcome animation on the infotainment display, and even custom exterior sounds that are reportedly inspired by the Batmobile.

What are the specifications of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition?

Mechanically, the BE 6 Batman Edition is the same as the standard model and is derived from the Pack Three variant, which features a larger 79 kWh battery pack. This configuration allows the electric SUV to achieve a range of up to 682 km on a single charge. In contrast, the 59 kWh variant generates 230 bhp, while the 79 kWh version provides 285 bhp, with both variants sharing the same torque of 380 Nm.

The BE 6 is equipped to handle DC fast charging at a rate of up to 175 kW, allowing the battery to charge from 20 to 80 percent in merely 20 minutes.

