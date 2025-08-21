HT Auto
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition gets overwhelming response, 999 units to be produced now

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2025, 16:54 pm
  • Mahindra has increased production of the BE 6 Batman Edition from 300 to 999 units due to high demand. Pre-bookings start on August 21, with official bookings beginning August 23, requiring a booking fee of 21,000.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition
The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition comes riding on R20 alloy wheels and gets its suspension finished in Alchemy Gold
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition
The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition comes riding on R20 alloy wheels and gets its suspension finished in Alchemy Gold
Mahindra has announced that they have received an overwhelming response for the BE 6 Batman Edition. Due to this, the production quantity, which was earlier restricted to 300 units, has been increased to 999 units. Customers can select a preferred badge number (001–999). Pre-bookings open on 21st August, 5 PM with an “Add your preference" step for faster checkout. Official bookings start on 23rd August, 11 AM, with a booking amount of 21,000.

What are the changes to the interior of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition?

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition
The cabin gets upholstered in suede and leather with gold sepia accent stitching and gets a brushed gold halo around the driver cockpit
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition
The cabin gets upholstered in suede and leather with gold sepia accent stitching and gets a brushed gold halo around the driver cockpit

The cabin is adorned with suede and leather, featuring gold sepia accent stitching and Bat emblems integrated throughout. The dashboard showcases a brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition plaque with unique numbering, highlighting its exclusivity. The charcoal leather instrument panel is enhanced by a brushed gold halo that encircles the driver’s cockpit.

Also Read : Mahindra Vision.T and Vision.SXT concepts unveiled based on new NU_IQ platform

The gold accents are also present on the steering wheel, In-Touch Controller, and Electronic Parking Brake, while the key fob is embellished in coordinating Alchemy Gold. The Bat emblem is additionally embossed on the “Boost" button, seatbacks, interior labels, and the pinstripe graphic on the passenger-side dashboard. The Dark Knight theme is further emphasized with Batman Edition branding on racecar-inspired door straps, a Batman Edition welcome animation on the infotainment display, and even custom exterior sounds that are reportedly inspired by the Batmobile.

Also Read : Mahindra Vision S & Vision X concepts revealed based on NU_IQ platform

What are the specifications of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition?

Mechanically, the BE 6 Batman Edition is the same as the standard model and is derived from the Pack Three variant, which features a larger 79 kWh battery pack. This configuration allows the electric SUV to achieve a range of up to 682 km on a single charge. In contrast, the 59 kWh variant generates 230 bhp, while the 79 kWh version provides 285 bhp, with both variants sharing the same torque of 380 Nm.

The BE 6 is equipped to handle DC fast charging at a rate of up to 175 kW, allowing the battery to charge from 20 to 80 percent in merely 20 minutes.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2025, 16:19 pm IST

