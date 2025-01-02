Suzuki Motorcycle India records 22% growth with 96,804 units sold in December 2024

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that their sales have grown by 22 per cent in December 2024 as the brand sold 96,804 units of two-wheelers in the Indian market. When compared, in December 2023, Suzuki r Eco rded a sales figure of 79,483 units. The domestic sales in the month stood at 78,834 units, registering a 14 per cent increase from 69,025 units during the same month last year. Furthermore, the company's exports saw an increase of 72 per cent, with 17,970 units sold overseas as compared to 10,458 units exported in December 2023.

During this month, SMIPL celebrated the milestone of producing 60 Lakh cumulative units of its flagship scooter, the Suzuki Access 125. Commenting on the performance, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President - Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We have been experiencing consistent year-on-year growth every month and December has been no exception. This reflects the growing preference for our products amongst two-wheelers users and a recognition for the quality of Sales and After Sales experience that our dealerships have been able to provide our customers." He added, "We express our sincere gratitude towards our customers for their growing patronage, that has been the biggest motivator in our efforts to deliver products and services of superior quality."

Suzuki Access 125 Hits 6 Million Production Landmark

The Suzuki Access was the first 125 cc scooter introduced in India and remains the top-selling model for the brand, recognized for its seamless performance, reliable fuel efficiency, and reduced ownership expenses. This scooter faces competition from various models, including the Honda Activa 125, Aprilia SXR 125, Vespa VXL, among others.

Suzuki Access 125 Specifications

The Suzuki Access is powered by a 125 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and achieves a peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. This engine is coupled with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Additionally, the scooter features Suzuki's Eco Performance (SEP) technology. For suspension, it is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and a single shock mounted on the swingarm at the rear. The braking system consists of a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, complemented by a combined braking system.

