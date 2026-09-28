2027 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak revealed; gets motorsport-inspired livery

Italian luxury automaker Ducati has unveiled the 2027 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak with a new racing-inspired livery that draws design cues from the Italian manufacturer’s MotoGP and World Superbike Championship machines and has been developed in collaboration with Drudi Performance.

Ducati has unveiled the 2027 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak with a MotoGP-inspired racing livery, retaining its 1,158cc V4 engine, 17-inch front wheel, Öhlins suspension and advanced electronics package

The motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged from the previous version, with the new livery being the primary update for the 2027 model year. Ducati has already made the motorcycle available through European dealerships, while an India launch is expected sometime next year.

2027 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: New Racing Livery

The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak sits towards the sportier end of Ducati’s adventure touring range. The manufacturer currently offers five Multistrada V4 variants, with the Pikes Peak positioned above the standard V4 and V4 S in terms of sporting intent, although the V4 RS remains the most performance-oriented version.

The latest model receives a new livery designed jointly with Drudi Performance. The graphics are inspired by Ducati’s factory racing motorcycles and are intended to establish a stronger visual connection between the Multistrada Pikes Peak and the brand’s MotoGP and World Superbike machines.

The Pikes Peak is also one of only two Multistrada V4 variants to use a 17-inch front wheel instead of the 19-inch unit found on the more road-focused versions. The smaller front wheel, combined with its chassis and suspension setup, gives the motorcycle a more dynamic character.

The 2025 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak currently sold in India already features a racing-inspired design, meaning the 2027 model represents an evolution of that theme rather than a complete visual overhaul.

2027 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Engine and Electronics

Apart from the new livery, the 2027 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak continues with the same 1,158cc V4 engine. The motor produces 170hp and 123.8Nm of peak torque.

The motorcycle also carries over its extensive electronics package. Equipment includes cornering ABS, adaptive cruise control, traction control, wheelie control and hill-hold functionality. It also gets a radar-assisted system, a bi-directional quickshifter and a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster.

A road-legal Akrapovic exhaust system is also part of the package. The Pikes Peak differentiates itself from the standard Multistrada V4 through several mechanical upgrades. It gets an additional Race riding mode, allowing riders to access the engine's performance with reduced electronic intervention. It also features an Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically controlled suspension system.

The motorcycle uses a 17-inch front wheel and corresponding performance-oriented tyres, further distinguishing it from the standard Multistrada V4 range.

Furthermore, buyers can select from different wheel options, brake callipers and seats with varying height configurations. Seat heights can be specified between 810 mm and 890 mm, allowing owners to tailor the motorcycle to their preferences.

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2027 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Price and India Launch

The 2027 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is already on sale in European markets. In Italy, the motorcycle is priced at €33,590, which roughly converts to approximately ₹36.67 lakh.

Ducati introduced the previous-generation Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in India roughly a year after its international debut. If the company follows a similar launch strategy this time around, the 2027 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak could arrive in India sometime next year. For now, the new racing-inspired livery is the biggest highlight of the 2027 model, while its 1,158cc V4 engine, 17-inch front wheel, Öhlins suspension and performance-focused electronics package remain unchanged.

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