2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally breaks cover ahead of India launch next year

Ducati has been drip-feeding us with its 2026 model year lineup, having launched the latest Multistrada V4 RS in September 2025 as its flagship tourer. It has only been one month since, and the family has already grown with the 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally. The latest update looks to redefine the Italian brand’s long-distance proposition against the likes of the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure .

The Multistrada V4 Rally brings updates across its tech suite, hardware, and safety suite to remain competitive in the market. It features a bigger windscreen for added protection on the highways when riding with a pillion. The bike also brings longer suspension travel and a larger tank, enhancing its long-distance touring credentials.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally: Pricing details Variant / Livery Price (USD) Estimated India Price (Ex-showroom) V4 Rally – Ducati Red $31,995 ~ ₹ 28.41 lakh V4 Rally – Jade Green / Brushed Aluminum (Gold Wheels) $32,495 ~ ₹ 28.85 lakh

2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally: Engine and power

Underneath the frills, the V4 Rally continues to derive its power from the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo powerplant that churns out 170 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 121 Nm of torque at 8,750 rpm. Ducati has extended its rear cylinder bank deactivation time in an attempt to increase fuel economy at low speeds. Notably, this V4 incorporates a MotoGP-derived counter-rotating crankshaft, reducing gyroscopic forces and improving handling.

The motor is paired with a new generation of the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) system, which has been revised for shorter gear travel.

2026 Multistrada V4 Rally: Chassis and hardware

The engine remains housed within the same aluminium monocoque frame as the outgoing version, while the double-sided swingarm is mounted on a higher pivot point for a better anti-squat effect.

Ducati’s semi-active suspension system, dubbed ‘Skyhook’, has been upgraded with 200 mm of travel at both ends and a new mode allowing riders to change damping settings on the fly. The Marzocci units are otherwise fully adjustable and feature an Auto mode that adjusts damping based on riding style and terrain conditions. The V4 Rally further features an Automatic Lowering Device, which does exactly what it says when riding at speeds lower than 10 kmph for ease of manoeuvrability.

Ducati has added lighter spoked wheels measuring 19-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear. These are wrapped in tubeless Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres, supported by TPMS as standard.

2026 Multistrada V4 Rally: Tech and safety suite

These suspension, braking, and tyre management systems all show up on an updated 6.5-inch TFT cluster, which further enables the rider to access three power modes and five riding modes, including Sport, Touring, Wet, Urban, and Enduro. The V4 Rally is equipped with the usual range of rider aids, such as Engine Brake Control, traction and wheelie control. It further features a new combined braking system that coordinates front and rear braking action for increased stability, especially when riding in twos.

For 2026, the Multistrada V4 Rally retains its front and rear radar setup with a new Front Collision Warning to alert riders of obstacles on the road ahead. Other features include a blind spot monitor and adaptive cruise control.

These rider aids are all managed by the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) system that employs data from sensors spread around the bike to optimise features such as cornering ABS and traction control.

2026 Multistrada V4 Rally: Pricing and availability

Ducati is expected to launch the V4 Rally on our shores sometime in 2026

Ducati has priced the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally from $31,995 (approx ₹28.41 lakh) for the base trim with the Ducati Red livery. The new Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum livery puts on gold-spoked wheels and can be had for $32,495 (approx ₹28.85 lakh). The tourer will reach European dealerships by November 2025, but is expected to be launched in India sometime next year.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally: Spec-sheet breakdown Specification Details Engine 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo, liquid-cooled Power & Torque 170 bhp @ 10,750 rpm / 121 Nm @ 8,750 rpm Transmission 6-speed with revised Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Frame Aluminium monocoque Suspension (Front/Rear) Marzocchi semi-active suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) EVO system, 200 mm travel (both ends) Brakes Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, twin 330 mm front / 280 mm rear with cornering ABS Wheels & Tyres 19" front / 17" rear spoked wheels, Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres Rider Modes Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro Display 6.5-inch TFT screen with updated interface Rider Aids & Safety Traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, adaptive cruise, blind spot monitor, front collision warning Radar Systems Front and rear radar with DVO (Ducati Vehicle Observer) integration

