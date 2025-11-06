Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak lauched at 36.16 lakh. Check details

Ducati India has introduced the 2025 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in India. Priced at ₹36.16 lakh (ex-showroom), the Pikes Peak arrives as the most focused variant in the Multistrada line-up, lighter, sharper, and infused with the kind of precision that comes straight from Ducati’s racing heritage.

This latest iteration is E20 fuel-compliant and available for deliveries starting immediately. While Ducati calls it an “adventure sport tourer," its intent is clear, this is a machine for riders who enjoy carving corners more than crossing continents.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Design

The design of the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak pays homage to Ducati’s competition pedigree. The 17-inch forged aluminium wheels, single-sided swingarm, and MotoGP-inspired Pikes Peak livery give it a purposeful stance. It features carbon-fibre details combined with an Akrapovič titanium silencer, further evidencing its lightweight construction and performance bias.

Distinctive touches include gold-anodised Öhlins fork sleeves, a low smoked windscreen, and a seat sporting the Ducati Corse shield, giving visual clues to its difference from the standard Multistrada range. For all its aggressive posture, however, longer-ride comfort was considered important, with an ergonomically recalibrated handlebar and higher-set footpegs combining control with agility.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Engine and performance

At its core is the Ducati 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, churning out 170 hp at 10,750 rpm and 123.8 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. The motor has a MotoGP-derived counter-rotating crankshaft, which reduces inertia for quicker changes in direction.

New for 2025 is an extended rear-cylinder deactivation system, which now works even at low speeds for improved fuel economy. The bike also debuts a Race riding mode, recalibrated quickshifter, and a sharper throttle map in High Power mode. Maintenance intervals remain a strong point, oil changes every 15,000 km and valve clearance checks at 60,000 km.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Chassis and suspension

The chassis has been comprehensively re-engineered for agility. The aluminium monocoque frame now features a steeper steering head angle (25.75 degree), 17-inch front wheel, and a raised swingarm pivot (+1 mm) for improved anti-squat dynamics.

Suspension duties are handled by Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic units, similar to those on the Panigale V4 S. This event-based system continuously adapts damping to rider input, improving comfort during touring and support during spirited riding. Braking is handled by Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers with 330 mm discs at the front and a 280 mm disc at the rear.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Electronics and rider aids

Ducati’s commitment to electronics refinement continues here. The Pikes Peak features a six-axis inertial platform paired with Ducati’s new Vehicle Observer (DVO) system, which simulates inputs from 70 sensors to fine-tune control systems in real time.

The bike’s suite includes Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Slide Control (DSC), Wheelie Control (DWC), Power Launch (DPL), Quick Shift (DQS), Engine Brake Control (EBC), and the Electronic Combined Braking System (eCBS). Riders can select from five modes, Race, Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet, and customise settings independently.

Adding to its technological arsenal are front and rear radar systems, enabling Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). A 6.5-inch full-TFT display with an updated interface, full-LED headlamps with Cornering Lights, and hands-free ignition complete the package.

