2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India at 5.76 lakh; now E20 compliant

Kawasaki has updated the Ninja 500 for the 2026 model year in India, with prices now starting at ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest iteration is ₹10,000 more expensive than the outgoing model but brings a couple of changes.

What changes for MY26?

The biggest update is that the 451cc parallel-twin engine is now E20 fuel compliant, making the motorcycle compatible with petrol blended with up to 20 percent ethanol. Kawasaki has also brought back its iconic Lime Green paint scheme for the 2026 Ninja 500.

Apart from these changes, the motorcycle remains identical to its predecessor. It continues to be powered by a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 52 PS at 10,000 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets free Ohlins steering damper worth ₹83,000 till June 30

The Ninja 500 continues to use a trellis frame suspended by a 41 mm telescopic fork up front and a preload-adjustable Uni-Trak rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a 310 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, while the bike rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in 110-section front and 150-section rear tyres. Other specifications remain unchanged as well, including the 785 mm seat height, 171 kg kerb weight, 145 mm ground clearance and the 14-litre fuel tank.

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