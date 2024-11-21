2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 unveiled with new colours and tech, India launch expected

The 2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been recently unveiled for the global markets. The British-made middleweight adventure sports bike will arrive with new colour options alongside more features and updated tech. This generational update does not bring performance-wise changes, but Triumph has included extra rider-focused technology for the market in 2025. While there has been no confirmation yet, the 2025 Tiger Sport 660 is expected to launch in India.

For MY25, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is going to be available in four colour options, which are Sapphire Black, Roulette Green, Crystal White, and Carnival Red. It now features a bi-directional quick shifter (Triumph Shift Assist) and cruise control as standard features. The quick shifter was available with the MY24 model, but only as an optional add-on. As a result of a new inertial measurement unit (IMU) that Triumph has fitted in, the Tiger Sport further receives Optimised Cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control.

The colour TFT instrument console has been carried over from the outgoing model and it now receives the My Triumph Connectivity Unit as a standard feature. With this, the 2025 Tiger Sport 660 features turn-by-turn navigation as standard, along with call alerts and SMS notifications. Buyers can further spec out their version with optional features such as LED fog lamps, TPMS, heated grips, and a USB charger.

2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660: Performance

Power is driven by the same 660 cc, inline three-cylinder engine that makes 81 bhp and 63.7 Nm of torque. Triumph has carried over the same Showa suspension components as well, with USD front forks and a monoshock RSU. (Triumph Motorcycles)

The 2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is powered by the same inline three-cylinder unit that was featured in the outgoing model. The liquid-cooled, 660 cc makes 81 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a wet, multi-plate, slip clutch.

2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660: Cycle parts

Hardware components have remained the same as well, with the tubular steel trellis frame held up by Showa 41mm USD front forks. The rear end features a Showa monoshock RSU with remote pre-load adjustability. The Tiger Sport 660 rides on 17-inch cast aluminium five-spoke alloys. Braking duties are taken care of by Nissin with twin 310 mm front discs and a single 255 mm rear fixed disc.

2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660: Price

The 2025 Tiger Sport 660 in the US is priced at $9,820 (approximately ₹8.29 lakh). It is expected to be priced slightly higher than the older model which is still on sale in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹9.45 lakh. Triumph has stated that the bike will be available in dealerships in January 2025.

