2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX unveiled. Built for track use and limited to 1,200 units

Triumph Motorcycles has uncovered a new and limited-edition version of its flagship roadster , the Speed Triple 1200 RX , set to go on sale in 2025. Only 1,200 units of the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX will be available worldwide. The motorbike features several changes aimed at enhancing its on-track performance and overall rider engagement.

Priced at £18,995 (approx. ₹21.46 lakh) in the UK, the Speed Triple 1200 RX is positioned as a more focused and exclusive alternative to the RS, aimed at riders who spend as much time on the track as they do on the road.

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX: Engine and performance

Based on the current Speed Triple 1200 RS, the RX carries over the same 1160cc inline three-cylinder engine, now tuned to produce 180.5 bhp and 128 Nm of torque. These figures mark modest improvements over the previous model and are supported by updated internal balancing aimed at improving engine smoothness.

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX: Chassis changes

The most noticeable difference comes in the riding position. The RX trades the RS's upright handlebars for lower, clip-on bars and repositioned footpegs, putting riders in a more aggressive, track-ready stance. The handlebar is 69mm lower and 52mm farther forward, while the footpegs are both higher and farther back than on the RS.

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX: Specifications

The RX also benefits from upgraded hardware, including Öhlins Smart EC3 semi-active suspension and, for the first time on this model, a matching electronic steering damper. These systems are designed to automatically adjust damping based on riding conditions, with settings that can be tweaked through the bike's 5-inch TFT display.

Additional features exclusive to the RX include a lightweight Akrapovič titanium exhaust, a performance seat with RX branding, and styling elements like carbon fibre bodywork and a distinctive yellow and granite paint scheme. At 199kg wet, the RX matches the RS in weight, despite the addition of new electronic and mechanical components.

Braking is handled by Brembo Stylema callipers, while Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres are fitted as standard. The RX also carries over a wide range of electronic aids from the RS, including cornering ABS, traction control, wheel lift control and a quickshifter.

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX: Features

Other updates for 2025 include adjustable engine braking, a new brake slide assist function for track use, and cruise control. The bike also features keyless ignition, smartphone connectivity, and a safety feature that flashes the brake light under heavy deceleration to alert other road users.

