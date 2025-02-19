2025 Triumph Speed T4: Should you consider buying the updated motorcycle?

The Triumph Speed T4 has recently received some notable updates making it an attractive choice for enthusiasts looking for a stylish and sporty motorcycle in the 350-500cc segment. Here are five key highlights of the Speed T4 that make it stand out from its rivals:

1 New colours The Triumph Speed T4 now comes in four striking tri-colour schemes, enhancing its visual appeal. The available colour options include Caspian Blue/Pearl Metallic White, Lava Red Gloss / Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black / Pearl Metallic White and Phantom Black / Storm Grey. The fresh paint options give the Speed T4 a premium and sporty look.

2 Pricing and rivals Triumph has reduced the price of the Speed T4, making it more accessible to riders. The motorcycle now costs ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This positions the Speed T4 as a strong competitor against other bikes in the segment such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 42 FJ 350 and Honda CB350RS.

3 Design The Speed T4 retains much of the design language from the Speed 400 but incorporates a few distinct changes. It features a standard rear-view mirror placement instead of bar-end mirrors and blacked-out front forks instead of the golden-colored forks seen on the Speed 400. The overall aesthetic remains true to the retro-modern roadster appeal.

4 Engine The Triumph Speed T4 is powered by a 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 30.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. Triumph claims that 85 per cent of the max torque is available from as low as 2,500 rpm ensuring strong low-end performance and a smooth riding experience in city and highway conditions. The powertrain comes mated with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch.

5 Features The Speed T4 comes equipped with several modern features to enhance rider convenience and safety. These include all-LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels and an analogue speedometer with integrated multi-function LCD screen. The suspension of the motorcycle comes in the form of blacked-out 43 mm telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock suspension at the rear. The front brake discs measure 300 mm and 230 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

