2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes

After launching the 2025 H'ness in the Indian market, Honda Two Wheelers India has launched the CB350 RS. The new colours are available only with the DLX Pro variants. The new colours are Rebel Red Metallic and Mat Axis Grey Metallic. Apart from this, Honda has made subtle tweaks to all the colour schemes in the form of updated graphics on the side panels and fuel tank.

As of now, the pricing of the updated models is not known. However, it can be expected that there would be a slight bump. Currently, the price of the Honda CB350RS starts at ₹2.16 lakh and goes up to ₹2.19 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The new colours have started arriving at dealerships so the deliveries should begin soon as well.

What are the other colour options of the Honda CB350RS?

Honda CB350RS is offered in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro. The DLX is offered in Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. Then there is the DLX Pro trim which is now being offered in Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Pearl Igneous Black Yellow and Rebel Red Metallic.

What is the difference between the DLX and DLX Pro variant?

The only difference between the DLX and DLX Pro variants is of the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS).

What powers the Honda CB350RS?

Honda CB350RS uses a 348.36 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is counterbalanced. It puts out 20.8 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit that comes with a slip-and-assist clutch that minimizes clutch effort.

What are the features of the Honda CB350RS?

Honda CB350RS comes with digital-analog instrument cluster, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which is essentially traction control, and Emergency Stop Signal. The manufacturer has also added the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system.

What are the underpinnings of the Honda CB350RS?

Honda uses a half-duplex cradle frame for the CB350RS that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties on motorcycles are done by a 310 mm disc brake at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

