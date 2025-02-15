Honda NX 200: Does the CB200X successor have what it takes to compete rivals?

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the Honda NX200, a motorcycle designed for both urban commutes and occasional adventure riding. Previously available in the country as the CB200X, the NX200 is priced in India at Rs. 1,68,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The NX200 comes with several notable features. Here are five key features listed below:

1 Design The NX200 takes cues from Honda’s adventure motorcycles, featuring a rugged yet modern design. It includes a muscular fuel tank, bold graphics, and an angular stance. The all-LED headlamp, LED indicators, and X-shaped LED tail lamp contribute to visibility and aesthetics. The upright riding position and well-cushioned seat aim to enhance rider comfort on longer journeys.

2 Engine and performance The NX200 is powered by an OBD2B-compliant 184.4cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine, producing 12.5 kW of power at 8500 RPM and 15.7 Nm of torque at 6000 RPM. It comes with a 5-speed gearbox, aiming to balance efficiency and performance for both city rides and highway cruising. The engine is air-cooled and designed for fuel efficiency, making it suitable for daily commutes as well as occasional long-distance rides.

3 Digital cluster and connectivity The motorcycle features a 4.2-inch full-digital TFT display with Bluetooth compatibility and Honda RoadSync app support. This allows riders to access navigation, receive call notifications, and check SMS alerts. A USB C-type charging port is also included for convenience. The display offers clear visibility under various lighting conditions helping riders stay informed on the go.

4 Safety The NX200 is equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for optimizing rear-wheel traction, especially useful on slippery surfaces. It also includes an Assist & Slipper Clutch for smoother gear shifts and reduced rear-wheel locking during downshifts, enhancing stability. Dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) is provided for improved braking performance, reducing the chances of skidding. The suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and a mono-shock at the rear ensuring a balanced ride across different terrains.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda NX200 184.4 cc 184.4 cc ₹ 1.68 Lakhs Compare Honda NX500 471 cc 471 cc 27.78 kmpl 27.78 kmpl ₹ 5.90 Lakhs Compare Honda SP160 162.71 cc 162.71 cc 50 kmpl 50 kmpl ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Forza350 330.0 cc 330.0 cc 30.0 kmpl 30.0 kmpl ₹ 3 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda PCX160 156.0 cc 156.0 cc 40.0 kmpl 40.0 kmpl ₹ 1.20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda CB350 348.36 cc 348.36 cc 42.17 kmpl 42.17 kmpl ₹ 2.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 Colour options and availability The NX200 is available in three colours: Athletic Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black. It is offered in a single variant and can be found at HMSI’s Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India. The fuel tank capacity of 12 litres ensures a decent range reducing the need for frequent refuelling on long rides.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: