HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Nx 200: Does The Cb200x Successor Have What It Takes To Compete With Its Rivals?

Honda NX 200: Does the CB200X successor have what it takes to compete rivals?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2025, 16:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The newly introduced Honda NX 200 features a mix of adventure styling, modern features and safety enhancements.
Honda NX200
The Honda NX200 is essentially a rebranded version of the CB200X which was on sale in the nation previously.
Honda NX200
The Honda NX200 is essentially a rebranded version of the CB200X which was on sale in the nation previously.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the Honda NX200, a motorcycle designed for both urban commutes and occasional adventure riding. Previously available in the country as the CB200X, the NX200 is priced in India at Rs. 1,68,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The NX200 comes with several notable features. Here are five key features listed below: 

1 Design

The NX200 takes cues from Honda’s adventure motorcycles, featuring a rugged yet modern design. It includes a muscular fuel tank, bold graphics, and an angular stance. The all-LED headlamp, LED indicators, and X-shaped LED tail lamp contribute to visibility and aesthetics. The upright riding position and well-cushioned seat aim to enhance rider comfort on longer journeys.

2 Engine and performance

The NX200 is powered by an OBD2B-compliant 184.4cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine, producing 12.5 kW of power at 8500 RPM and 15.7 Nm of torque at 6000 RPM. It comes with a 5-speed gearbox, aiming to balance efficiency and performance for both city rides and highway cruising. The engine is air-cooled and designed for fuel efficiency, making it suitable for daily commutes as well as occasional long-distance rides.

3 Digital cluster and connectivity

The motorcycle features a 4.2-inch full-digital TFT display with Bluetooth compatibility and Honda RoadSync app support. This allows riders to access navigation, receive call notifications, and check SMS alerts. A USB C-type charging port is also included for convenience. The display offers clear visibility under various lighting conditions helping riders stay informed on the go.

4 Safety

The NX200 is equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for optimizing rear-wheel traction, especially useful on slippery surfaces. It also includes an Assist & Slipper Clutch for smoother gear shifts and reduced rear-wheel locking during downshifts, enhancing stability. Dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) is provided for improved braking performance, reducing the chances of skidding. The suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and a mono-shock at the rear ensuring a balanced ride across different terrains.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Nx200 (HT Auto photo)
Honda NX200
Engine Icon184.4 cc
₹ 1.68 Lakhs
Compare
Honda Nx500 (HT Auto photo)
Honda NX500
Engine Icon471 cc Mileage Icon27.78 kmpl
₹ 5.90 Lakhs
Compare
Honda Sp160 (HT Auto photo)
Honda SP160
Engine Icon162.71 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Forza350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Forza350
Engine Icon330.0 cc Mileage Icon30.0 kmpl
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Pcx160 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda PCX160
Engine Icon156.0 cc Mileage Icon40.0 kmpl
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB350
Engine Icon348.36 cc Mileage Icon42.17 kmpl
₹ 2.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Colour options and availability

The NX200 is available in three colours: Athletic Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black. It is offered in a single variant and can be found at HMSI’s Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India. The fuel tank capacity of 12 litres ensures a decent range reducing the need for frequent refuelling on long rides.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2025, 16:30 PM IST
TAGS: honda honda nx 200 nx 200

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.