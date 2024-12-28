2025 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 unveiled with engine updates and more features

Aprilia has recently unveiled its updated 125 cc sports bike range for 2025. With this, the Aprilia Tuono 125 and the RS 125 get refreshed with new aesthetic changes and an updated liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that is now compliant with the Euro 5+ emissions standards. The two Aprilias remain unchanged in terms of hardware and they share the same components. Both are fitted with full LED lighting and get Bosch ABS with anti-rollover as standard.

The Aprilia RS 125 and the Tuono 125 derive their front-end design from the RS 660 and the Tuono 660. The bikes are set apart by the signature triple front light setup with front indicators integrated into the headlights. The new 125 cc range incorporates an all-LED setup alongside fresh new colour options. The 2025 Aprilia RS 125 comes with Kingsnake White and Cyanide Yellow colour schemes. The semi-faired Aprilia Tuono 125 will arrive in Viper Yellow and Mamba Grey options.

Updated powertrain:

At the heart of the new changes is the updated powertrain that is shared between both motorcycles. The 2025 Tuono 125 and the 2025 RS 125 are both powered by the same 124.2 cc engine that meets the Euro5+ emission norms.

This single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a quickshifter is available as an optional add-on. This unit is capable of putting out 14.7 bhp of peak power at 10,000 rpm and 11.2 Nm of maximum torque at 8,000 rpm.

Chassis and hardware:

The Aprilia Tuono 125 and the RS 125 are touted as the only Italian-made sports bikes in the 125 cc class to be built around an aluminium frame. In terms of hardware, both Aprilias remain identical and unchanged from their previous generation models. They are held up by 40 mm upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear with an asymmetrical swingarm.

The bikes ride on 17-inch lightweight alloy wheels. Braking duties are taken care of by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

Tech suite:

The new Aprilia Tuono 125 and the Aprilia RS 125 are now treated with traction control as standard. This is paired with dual-channel ABS from Bosch which brings an anti-rollover feature that prevents both wheels from losing traction in case of emergency braking. Both bikes feature an eight-inch backlit digital cluster that displays necessary information such as speed, rev counter, gear position, fuel level, real-time and average fuel economy, and more. Buyers can opt for a USB charging port which is available as an accessory.

Pricing details for the 2025 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 are yet to be stated. While both of these bikes will be on sale in the European markets from early 2025, they are not expected to arrive in the Indian market anytime soon.

