2025 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled. Check what's new

2025 Suzuki Hayabusa has been unveiled in the global market. With the update, the motorcycle brings cosmetic upgrades in the form of three new colours. There are also changes to the launch control system and the cruise control. As of now, Suzuki has not announced when the new Hayabusa will go on sale in the Indian market. However, it can be expected that it will be launched sometime next year, considering how popular the motorcycle is in India.

What are the new colour options of the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa?

The new Hayabusa will be offered in three new colour schemes. These are Metallic Matte Green / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Mystic Silver / Pearl Vigor Blue.

What are the changes to the launch control and cruise control on the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa?

The engine speeds of the Launch Control modes are revised for increased effectiveness. The Hayabusa’s new Smart Cruise Control will not cancel if the Rider changes gears by using the Bi-directional Quick Shift system.

What are the engine specifications of the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa?

Power on the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa comes from the same 1,340 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine tuned for 190 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 142 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Hayabusa is equipped with a host of electronic aids including the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) that brings traction control and a bi-directional quickshifter.

What are the electronic aids of the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa?

The 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa comes with loads of electronic aids such as cruise control, anti-lock braking system, multiple power modes, anti-lift control, speed limiter, engine brake control, hill hold system and more. There is also a TFT screen that shows all the vital information to the rider.

What is the hardware on the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa?

Up-front, there is an inverted telescopic forks while at the rear, there is a single shock absorber. Braking duties are performed by Brembo Stylema calipers with 4-pistons and twin discs in the front whereas at the rear there is a Nissin caliper with a single caliper.

