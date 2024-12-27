Suzuki Access 125 hits 6 million production milestone in 18 years since launch

Suzuki Motorcycle India has achieved a new milestone with the Access 125 scooter hitting the six millionth production figure. The Suzuki Access 125 is the bestselling scooter in the segment and continues to rule despite new entrants in the market. The Japanese two-wheeler giant achieved the production landmark in 18 years since the Access 125 first went on sale in 2006.

Suzuki Access 125 Hits 6 Million Production Landmark

The Suzuki Access was the first 125 cc scooter in India and continues to be the brand’s bestseller known for its smooth performance, consistent fuel efficiency, and lower ownership cost. The scooter competes against several offerings including the Honda Activa 125, Aprilia SXR 125, Vespa VXL, and more.

Speaking on the landmark figure, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director - Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The six million production of Suzuki Access 125 is an important moment for all of us at Suzuki Motorcycle India. This reflects the confidence that our customers have shown in the Access 125 in both domestic and international markets. We thank our customers, dealer partners, and all stakeholders for their continued support. As the Suzuki Access 125 continues to gain popularity in the two-wheeler industry, we look forward to delivering products that enhance the riding experience for customers worldwide."

Suzuki Access 125 Specifications

Power on the Suzuki Access comes from the 125 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. The scooter comes with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology. The scooter gets telescopic units at the front and swingarm-mounted single shock at the rear. Braking duties are carried out by a front disc and rear drum brake setup with a combi-braking system.

Suzuki Access 125 Features

The Access 125 comes with the Ride Connect Edition featuring a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp alerts; missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival. The scooter comes with a 22.3-litre under-seat storage capacity, a Suzuki Easy Start System, a longer seat, and a wide floorboard.

