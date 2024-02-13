Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2024 Jawa 350 Showcased In A New Blue Colour. Launch Soon

2024 Jawa 350 showcased in a new blue colour. Launch soon

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 13 Feb 2024, 13:49 PM
Follow us on:
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles recently showcased the Jawa 350 Blue at the Mahindra Blues Festival held in Mumbai, confirming that the new colour scheme will
...
The new Jawa 350 Blue will make it to showrooms in a few days and will be available alongside the three existing colour options

The 2024 Jawa 350 was launched recently bringing significant updates to the retro motorcycle and the manufacturer has now revealed a new colour option on the offering. Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles recently showcased the Jawa 350 Blue at the Mahindra Blues Festival held in Mumbai, confirming that the new colour scheme will make it to showrooms very soon. The new shade is a part of the many changes on the Jawa 350 including its name itself.

The Jawa 350 is presently available in three colours - Maroon, Black, and Mystique Orange. The new Blue shade will certainly grab more attention, not to mention the exclusivity when compared to other options. The blue colour comes with a triple-tone finish on the fuel tank and gets chrome detailing on the sides and a blue finish in the centre. The golden pinstripes across the fuel tank and side panels add to the retro styling.

Also Read : Jawa 350 first ride review: Can it pose a threat to the Royal Enfield Classic 350?

The 2024 Jawa 350 was launched recently with significant upgrades including a longer wheelbase, larger capacity engine, better features and more

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Jawa 350
334 cc 130 kmph 30 kmpl
₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc 114 kmph 41.55 kmpl
₹ 1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
349 cc 110 kmph 37 kmpl
₹ 1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hero Mavrick 440
440 cc
₹ 2 Lakhs
View Details
Jawa 42 Bobber
334 130 kmph 30.56 kmpl
₹ 2.25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda Hness CB350
348.0 cc 125 kmph 45.8 kmpl
₹ 2.10 - 2.16 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The new Jawa 350 has seen major improvements in fit and finish while sporting a longer wheelbase, a higher 178 mm ground clearance and a revised rider triangle for added comfort. The big update has been the new 334 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor on the Jawa 350, replacing the 293 cc unit. The motor now develops 21.8 bhp, lower than the older engine, but peak torque has gone up to 28.2 Nm. The bike also comes with a slip-and-assist clutch, disc brakes at either end and dual-channel ABS.

It’s unclear if the Blue colour will attract a higher price tag compared to other colour options. The Jawa 350 is priced at 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and retails alongside the 42, 42 Bobber, and Perak. The bike is now better equipped to take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350, Harley-Davidson X440, Benelli Imperiale 400 and the like.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2024, 13:47 PM IST
TAGS: Classic 350 Imperiale 400 Jawa 350 Jawa Jawa 350 Blue 2024 Jawa 350 Jawa Motorcycles
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS