2024 Jawa 42 launched with this new vital feature.

Classic Legends has launched the 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber in the Indian market.
For 2024, Jawa has added an option of alloy wheels to the motorcycle.
This means that the new variants will get tubeless tyres.
Alloy wheels will be available only with the Mystic Copper and Jasper Red colour schemes.
Apart from this, there are no changes to the motorcycle.
Jawa 42 Bobber Mystic Copper with alloys cost Rs 2,18,900 ex-showroom
Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red with alloys cost ₹2,19,950 ex-showroom
The most affordable version is the Moonstone White which costs ₹2,09,500 ex-showroom.
On the other hand, the most expensive variant is the Black Mirror which is priced at Rs 2,29,500 ex-showroom.