Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > 2022 Honda Rebel 250 cruiser breaks cover: Things to note
The newly updated Rebel 250 comes with Pearl Spencer Blue which is new for 2022.

2022 Honda Rebel 250 cruiser breaks cover: Things to note

1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2021, 04:05 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Honda Rebel 250 comes out as the entry-level model in the range which also includes bikes such as the Rebel 500 and Rebel 1100.

  • The newly updated Rebel 250 comes with Pearl Spencer Blue which is new for 2022.

Honda has revealed the yearly updated 2022 Rebel 250 in Japan. The Rebel 250 comes out as the entry-level model in the range which also includes bikes such as the Rebel 500 and Rebel 1100. 

The newly updated Rebel 250 comes with Pearl Spencer Blue which is new for 2022.

Similar Bikes

Suzuki Gixxer 250

249 cc
₹ 1.64 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Ktm 250 Duke

248.8 cc
₹ 2.05 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Dominar 250

248.77 cc
₹ 1.54 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki Kx 250

249 cc
₹ 7.43 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Ktm 250 Adventure

248.76 cc
₹ 2.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The bike can be seen adorning dark, metallic blue colour which is prominent on its fuel-tank as well as the rear fender. On the other hand, the frame can be seen finished in all-black. The new Pearl Spencer Blue colour option is only limited to the top-spec Rebel 250 S Edition. This specific version of the bike also comes with diamond-stitched seat, fork gaiters as well as a headlamp cowl; all of which are available as a standard fitment.

(Also Read: Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin-based NT1100 revealed: Key highlights)

Save for the tweaks to the aesthetics, the rest of the details remain unchanged on the bike. The motorcycle continues to feature a 249cc, single-cylinder engine that has been rated to churn out 26bhp of power and 22Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. It comes packed with features such as LED lighting and a fully digital instrumentation.

(Also Read: From Honda to Kawasaki: Two-wheeler companies turning a serious eye on EVs)

While the bike has already been revealed in Japan, and will soon be headed to some other select international markets, it may not arrive in India anytime soon. However, Honda might directly introduce the bigger Rebel 500 cruiser in India sometime in 2022. 

 

 

  • First Published Date : 23 Oct 2021, 04:03 PM IST