2022 Honda Rebel 250 cruiser breaks cover: Things to note

Honda has revealed the yearly updated 2022 Rebel 250 in Japan. The Rebel 250 comes out as the entry-level model in the range which also includes bikes such as the Rebel 500 and Rebel 1100.

The newly updated Rebel 250 comes with Pearl Spencer Blue which is new for 2022.

The bike can be seen adorning dark, metallic blue colour which is prominent on its fuel-tank as well as the rear fender. On the other hand, the frame can be seen finished in all-black. The new Pearl Spencer Blue colour option is only limited to the top-spec Rebel 250 S Edition. This specific version of the bike also comes with diamond-stitched seat, fork gaiters as well as a headlamp cowl; all of which are available as a standard fitment.

Save for the tweaks to the aesthetics, the rest of the details remain unchanged on the bike. The motorcycle continues to feature a 249cc, single-cylinder engine that has been rated to churn out 26bhp of power and 22Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. It comes packed with features such as LED lighting and a fully digital instrumentation.

While the bike has already been revealed in Japan, and will soon be headed to some other select international markets, it may not arrive in India anytime soon. However, Honda might directly introduce the bigger Rebel 500 cruiser in India sometime in 2022.