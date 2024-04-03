Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched, is based on Maruti Fronx

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 03, 2024

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

The new SUV will be offered with three powertrain options.

There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, a turbocharged engine and a CNG option as well. 

The naturally aspirated engine gets a 5-speed AMT and a 5-speed manual gearbox whereas the CNG powertrain only gets a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The turbocharged engine gets a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Toyota has made some changes to the front-end and the alloy wheels of the Taisor.

Bookings now open at a token amount of Rs. 11,000. with deliveries starting from May’2024.
To know more about the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Click Here