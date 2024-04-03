Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched, is based on Maruti Fronx

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
The new SUV will be offered with three powertrain options.
There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, a turbocharged engine and a CNG option as well.
The naturally aspirated engine gets a 5-speed AMT and a 5-speed manual gearbox whereas the CNG powertrain only gets a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The turbocharged engine gets a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
Toyota has made some changes to the front-end and the alloy wheels of the Taisor.
Bookings now open at a token amount of Rs. 11,000. with deliveries starting from May’2024.