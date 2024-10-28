HT Auto
Auto Recap, Oct 27: Skoda Kylaq Spied Again, Honda Rebel Series Updated & More..

Auto recap, Oct 27: Skoda Kylaq spied again, Honda Rebel series updated & more..

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2024, 06:52 AM
Skoda Kylaq
The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Sunday, October 27.

Skoda Kylaq spied yet again revealing base variant's looks

Skoda Auto India is all set to enter the Indian sub-compact SUV segment with its Kylaq SUV. The Skoda Kylaq will officially be unveiled on November 6, 2024, while the launch is expected to happen sometime early next year. While earlier few camouflaged spy shots have given us a hint as to what to expect from the upcoming subcompact SUV. Now though new spy shots have emerged giving us a look at what to expect from the entry-level variant of the SUV.

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq spied yet again. Check what the base variant looks like

Honda’s Rebel series updated for 2025, gets new special edition model

The Honda CMX family, popularly known as the Rebel series, has just been revamped for 2025 with new features, updated ergonomics, and more colour palette options. While updates for the CMX500 centre around looks, features, and comfort, the CMX1100 gets a performance revamp for a stronger low-end and mid-range grunt. Alongside these updates, the Japanese manufacturer has slotted in a new special edition CMX1100SE Rebel, which will be available in two colour options.

Also Read : Honda’s Rebel series updated for 2025, gets new special edition model

Porsche hits pause on all-electric plans

(Also read: Porsche hits pause on all-electric plans. Here's why)

Porsche, a brand that looked all-in on electrification, is taking a step back to listen to its customers. After seeing sales for its flagship EV, the Taycan, dip this year, it turns out many Porsche fans still have a soft spot for gasoline engines. Faced with this reality, Porsche is rethinking its EV strategy, finding ways to keep both its electric ambitions and the roar of traditional engines alive.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2024, 06:52 AM IST
Skoda Kylaq Porsche Honda electric car luxury car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Rebel 300 Rebel 500 Honda Rebel 300 Honda Rebel 500

