2020 Honda Grazia BS 6 vs rivals: Price comparison

HMSI on Wednesday announced the launch of the all-new Grazia BS 6. The scooter has been introduced in two variants: Standard which retails at ₹73,912* and Premium which costs ₹80,978*.

For 2020, the Grazia scooter has improved heavily upon its predecessor. It now gets fairly revamped exterior styling which includes a new split LED position lamp, new chiseled tail lamp, jet inspired rear winkers, split grab rails, and sportier colour scheme.

Mechanically, the scooter has gained a newly updated BS 6-compliant 124 cc, fan cooled, 4 stroke, SI engine which delivers 8.25 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine comes with PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. It employs an automatic (V-matic) transmission.

Some of the closest rivals of the Honda Grazia include the Suzuki Burgman 125, TVS NTorq 125, and Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi.

Suzuki Burgman 125 : ₹79,700*

The Suzuki Burgman 125 is a premium maxi-scooter by the Japanese auto maker. It is the smallest model in the Suzuki Burgman series which extends from 125 cc up to 638 cc, in the international market.

The Indian-spec Burgman 125 features multi-functional digital display, integrated engine start/kill switch with Suzuki Easy Start system, standard body mount windscreen, LED headlamp and much more. It features a 125 cc, 4-stroke air-cooled single-cylinder delivering 8.7 PS at 6,750 rpm and 10.0 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

TVS NTorq Race Edition: ₹73,365*

The TVS NTorq Race Edition is a sports scooter from TVS Motor Company which is offered with features such as LED DRL, LED headlamp, hazard light switch, Bluetooth-enabled digital screen, and engine kill switch. At the heart of the scooter sits a 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine which pushes out 9.3 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of torque.

Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi: ₹71 530*

The RayZR Street Rally 125 is essentially a sportier looking RayZR 125. It gets a 125 cc blue core engine which is fuel injected and is rated to produce 8.2 PS of power at 6,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

Hero also has a scooter in the same 125 cc category, the Maestro Edge 125. It is priced from ₹69,250*

*ex-showroom, Delhi