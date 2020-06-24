Honda rides in all-new Grazia 125 BS 6 scooter

Honda on Wednesday launched the all-new Grazia 125 BS 6 scooter at ₹73,336 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The scooter arrives in two variants - Standard and Premium.

With the yearly update, the Honda Grazia has received some major changes inside out. It gets a completely revised exterior styling, updated engine as well as a host of new features.

The 2020 Grazia 125 receives a new split LED position lamp which contributes to a more aggressive looking front fascia. The clever new colour combination on the scooter gives it a more intimidating look. It also receives new chiseled tail lamp, jet inspired rear winkers and split grab rails which portray a more modern and edgy image. The 3D logo emblem on side panels and the Honda badging on the floor has been carried over from the previous model. Its new black alloy wheels are available only on the higher 'Premium' variant.

Some of the newly added features on the 2020 Honda Grazia scooter include LED DC headlamp, engine Start/Stop switch, new integrated headlamp beam and passing switch which is essentially a single switch to control both, a new multi-function switch to unlock seat/external fuel lid and telescopic suspension setup.

Other major addition on the scooter is its fully digital instrument console with advanced informatics such as distance to empty, average fuel efficiency/real-time fuel efficiency. Moreover, the meter also displays details such as 3-step ECO indicator, clock, speed, ODO reading, service due indicator and other mileage related info.

At the heart of new Honda Grazia 125 sits a Bharat Stage 6-compliant 125 cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, which comes tagged with the company's known Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology.

Introducing all-new Grazia 125, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, HMSI said, "With a significant change in form, styling & technology, the new Grazia 125 BS 6 is here to dazzle the young riders. The new Grazia, will bring a totally new mobility experience for the trend setting customers in a stylish way."

The new Grazia is available in four bold colours – Mat Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Axis Grey. Honda is offering a special six year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on the scooter.