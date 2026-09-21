Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric First Drive Review

There is an important change happening in Mercedes-Benz 's electric-car strategy. After experimenting with dedicated EQ models that often looked and felt distinctly different from their combustion-engine counterparts, the German luxury carmaker is now bringing electrification to some of its most recognisable nameplates. The Mercedes-Benz GLC is perhaps the most important of them all.

The GLC is one of Mercedes-Benz's global bestsellers, and its electric avatar is therefore much more than another luxury EV. It is an attempt to convince conventional premium SUV buyers that they can switch to electric power without giving up the familiarity, practicality and luxury they associate with a GLC.

I drove the Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric in Germany ahead of its India launch. The India-spec model is scheduled to arrive towards the end of 2026, with bookings expected to open in the first week of October. Importantly for Indian buyers, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the GLC Electric will be locally assembled in India.

So, does this electric GLC have what it takes to replace a conventional luxury SUV as an everyday car in India?

The GLC Electric doesn't try too hard to advertise the fact that it is an EV. Its proportions remain recognisably SUV-like, with a long bonnet, upright seating position and muscular shoulders.

Familiar, but unmistakably electric

The biggest change is immediately visible at the front. Instead of the conventional GLC's grille, the electric version gets Mercedes-Benz's new illuminated interpretation of the three-pointed-star theme. The grille incorporates hundreds of illuminated elements and gives the SUV a distinctive appearance without making it look like a completely different product.

That is an important distinction.

The GLC Electric doesn't try too hard to advertise the fact that it is an EV. Its proportions remain recognisably SUV-like, with a long bonnet, upright seating position and muscular shoulders. The lighting elements and smoother surfaces add the necessary futuristic flavour, while the overall silhouette remains relatively restrained.

For Indian buyers, that familiarity could actually be one of its biggest strengths. A sizeable section of luxury-car customers still associates premium automobiles with conventional proportions and understated design. The GLC Electric doesn't force them to make the visual transition to an unconventional EV.

It is also a substantial SUV. At 4,858mm long, 1,913mm wide and 1,649mm tall, with a 2,972mm wheelbase, it occupies a fairly large footprint. Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that India will get the standard-wheelbase version rather than the longer-wheelbase derivative available in China.

That last point is worth noting because Mercedes-Benz has historically favoured long-wheelbase products for India. The electric GLC bucks that trend, although the nearly 3-metre wheelbase still provides generous cabin space.

The highlight is the 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which stretches across the dashboard and integrates the digital driver's display, central touchscreen and passenger display into one continuous visual surface.

The cabin is the real technological leap

Step inside and the GLC Electric feels considerably more futuristic than its exterior suggests.

The highlight is the 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which stretches across the dashboard and integrates the digital driver's display, central touchscreen and passenger display into one continuous visual surface. Mercedes-Benz says this is the largest display it has fitted to a production car.

But the important development isn't simply screen size. The system runs on Mercedes-Benz's newer MB.OS operating system, designed to integrate infotainment, vehicle functions, charging, navigation and driver assistance into a common digital ecosystem. Mercedes-Benz has also introduced AI-assisted functionality and over-the-air software updates.

This is a very different approach from the earlier generation of Mercedes EVs, where technology sometimes felt like a collection of individual features. Here, software is much more deeply integrated into the vehicle.

There is, however, a potential downside. Mercedes has packed an enormous amount of functionality into the digital interface. For technologically inclined owners, that is likely to be exciting. For somebody who simply wants to change a climate-control setting or adjust a vehicle function without navigating menus, it can take some getting used to.

The cabin itself feels suitably premium, with high-quality materials, a minimalist dashboard and a strong sense of occasion created by the expansive display. The electric powertrain also changes the character of the cabin fundamentally. With no engine noise and extensive insulation, the GLC Electric is remarkably quiet at cruising speeds.

And that silence matters. In a luxury vehicle, refinement isn't only about the quality of leather, trim or ambient lighting. The absence of mechanical noise creates a different kind of luxury.

The GLC also gets a two-speed transmission, an unusual feature in the EV world. Its purpose is to balance low-speed acceleration with high-speed efficiency and performance.

Performance: 489hp and 800Nm

The GLC 400 4MATIC Electric is not merely an efficiency-focused SUV.

It gets a dual-motor powertrain, with one electric motor driving each axle, giving it all-wheel-drive capability. Mercedes-Benz quotes 360kW of peak power, equivalent to approximately 489hp and 800Nm of torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 4.3 seconds.

Those numbers are serious even by performance-SUV standards.

But what makes the GLC interesting is the way it delivers that performance. It builds speed in a remarkably smooth and controlled manner. There is tremendous acceleration when you ask for it, but the power delivery doesn't feel intimidating.

For an Indian luxury-SUV buyer, that distinction is important. Most owners are unlikely to repeatedly exploit a 0-100kmph time of 4.3 seconds. What they will notice every day is the effortless response when overtaking, merging onto a highway or accelerating from a traffic light.

The GLC also gets a two-speed transmission, an unusual feature in the EV world. Its purpose is to balance low-speed acceleration with high-speed efficiency and performance.

The battery has a usable capacity of 94kWh, while Mercedes-Benz quotes a WLTP range of up to 715km for the GLC 400 4MATIC. Official figures also list energy consumption of 18.9-14.9kWh/100km depending on the test configuration.

Of course, Indian buyers should not interpret 715km as a guaranteed real-world figure.

WLTP testing takes place under controlled conditions, while Indian driving introduces heat, traffic, air-conditioning use, high-speed highway driving, varying road surfaces and sometimes heavy passenger loads. A real-world range of around 550-600km would be a more useful mental benchmark until an India-spec car is tested in local conditions.

Even that would be excellent.

For most urban owners, it would mean charging only once or twice a week under normal usage, while highway travellers would have substantially more flexibility than owners of many existing luxury EVs.

GLC's charging capability provides a useful degree of future-proofing as India's premium charging infrastructure expands.

Charging could be the GLC's biggest advantage

The GLC 400 4MATIC supports DC fast charging at up to 330kW. Mercedes-Benz claims a 10-80 per cent charge in approximately 22 minutes under suitable charging conditions. It can also add up to 305km of WLTP range in 10 minutes under the specified test conditions.

A 330kW-capable car does not mean every Indian charging station can deliver 330kW. The actual charging speed depends on the charger, its available power, battery temperature, state of charge and other factors.

Nevertheless, the GLC's charging capability provides a useful degree of future-proofing as India's premium charging infrastructure expands.

This is perhaps the point where the GLC Electric makes the strongest case for being a genuine replacement for an ICE luxury SUV rather than simply a second car.

Rear-wheel steering is standard for the India-spec GLC 400 4MATIC, according to Mercedes-Benz's India announcement.

Ride and handling: agile for its size

The electric GLC is a substantial vehicle, and the battery inevitably contributes significant weight. Yet the low-mounted battery gives it a low centre of gravity, while the dual-motor AWD system provides strong traction.

The car feels surprisingly agile for its size.

Rear-wheel steering is standard for the India-spec GLC 400 4MATIC, according to Mercedes-Benz's India announcement.

That should prove particularly useful in urban environments. With a vehicle approaching 4.9 metres in length, manoeuvrability matters in tight parking lots, narrow lanes and multi-level basement car parks.

Mercedes-Benz also offers air suspension on the GLC Electric in international markets. The exact India-spec equipment list will determine how much of that hardware makes it to our market.

The driving experience itself is more about composure than outright involvement. The steering is accurate, the body remains well controlled and the instant traction from the electric motors makes the GLC feel planted.

However, there is one important caveat for Indian buyers: the car I drove was in Europe, where road surfaces are considerably smoother than those found across much of India. Ride quality over broken roads, sharp expansion joints and large speed breakers needs to be evaluated properly on Indian roads before making a definitive judgment.

That is especially relevant for a luxury SUV riding on large wheels.

Practicality remains a priority

One of the most encouraging aspects of the GLC Electric is that Mercedes hasn't sacrificed everyday usability to accommodate the battery.

Boot space is rated at 570 litres, expanding to 1,740 litres with the rear seats folded. There is also a 128-litre frunk under the bonnet.

For a family SUV, those are useful numbers.

The rear seat is spacious enough for adults, although buyers looking for limousine-like rear-seat comfort should remember that this remains a GLC rather than an S-Class.

Another unusual capability is towing. The GLC 400 Electric has a rated braked towing capacity of up to 2,400kg in international specifications.

That isn't a feature most Indian buyers will use regularly, but it demonstrates that Mercedes has engineered the GLC Electric as a genuinely versatile SUV rather than a technology showcase.

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed local assembly for India, which should help keep pricing competitive compared with a fully imported luxury EV.

What about Indian pricing?

This will ultimately determine how compelling the GLC Electric becomes.

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed local assembly for India, which should help keep pricing competitive compared with a fully imported luxury EV. Current industry estimates place the GLC Electric somewhere around the ₹80 lakh- ₹90 lakh ex-showroom bracket, although the final price will only be known closer to launch.

That puts it into an increasingly interesting part of India's luxury EV market.

The buyer is likely to cross-shop it against upcoming electric SUVs such as the BMW iX3 (2027), alongside other premium EVs depending on budget and body-style preference. But the GLC has an advantage that isn't captured by a specification sheet: familiarity.

A customer moving from a petrol or diesel GLC to the electric GLC doesn't have to completely rethink what a luxury SUV should look like or how it should function.

That may be its biggest selling point.

Verdict

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric is significant because it doesn't feel like Mercedes has simply taken an existing GLC and replaced its engine with batteries.

It is a new-generation EV built around one of the company's most important SUV nameplates, combining a 94kWh battery, 489hp, 800Nm, AWD, rear-wheel steering, a claimed 715km WLTP range, 330kW DC charging and a highly digital cabin.

More importantly, it retains the fundamental attributes that make a GLC attractive: a familiar SUV shape, strong practicality, a premium cabin, effortless performance and long-distance capability.

For India, the local assembly is particularly significant. If Mercedes-Benz manages to price the GLC Electric competitively while retaining its major technology and equipment, it could become one of the more interesting luxury EVs for buyers looking to make the switch from an ICE SUV.

There are still unanswered questions, most importantly Indian-road ride quality, real-world range in our climate, the final equipment list and the final price. But based on the first drive, the GLC 400 4MATIC Electric has something that many premium EVs struggle to deliver: it doesn't feel like you're compromising on the luxury-SUV experience simply because you've chosen electric power.

And that could be exactly what makes it the most important Mercedes-Benz EV headed for India in late-2026.

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