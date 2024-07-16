Superb to Slavia facelift: Upcoming Skoda cars to launch in India soon

2/8

Skoda Auto has already confirmed that it will foray into the lucrative as well as fiercely competitive sub-compact SUV segment by next year with the launch of a new model. The carmaker has recently teased sketch of the upcoming SUV which will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon among others in the segment. The upcoming Skoda SUV will be based on the same platform that underpins the Kushaq. A lot of its styling cues are expected to be influenced by the compact SUV from the Czech auto giant. Skoda has not yet finalised the name for the new SUV.