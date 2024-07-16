Superb to Slavia facelift: Upcoming Skoda cars to launch in India soon
Skoda Auto has announced that it plans to bring back at least two popular sedans - the Octavia and Superb - in the Indian markets by next year.Skoda w
...
Skoda Auto India has confirmed that it plans to expand its lineup in India aggressively within the next one year with the launch of several models in the pipeline. The carmaker plans comeback of two previous cars that it pulled out from India earlier, besides introducing a new SUV as well as its first electric car in the market in coming days. Almost the entire existing lineup of Skoda cars in India is all set for facelifts too by 2025.
Skoda Auto has already confirmed that it will foray into the lucrative as well as fiercely competitive sub-compact SUV segment by next year with the launch of a new model. The carmaker has recently teased sketch of the upcoming SUV which will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon among others in the segment. The upcoming Skoda SUV will be based on the same platform that underpins the Kushaq. A lot of its styling cues are expected to be influenced by the compact SUV from the Czech auto giant. Skoda has not yet finalised the name for the new SUV.
Among the Skoda cars that are set for comeback in India is the new Octavia sedan. The carmaker recently confirmed that the Octavia will join the Slavia in its sedan fleet later this year. The sedan was launched in India 13 years ago but was discontinued recently due to stricter BS6 emission norms. The new Octavia, already on sale in global markets, comes with a revamped front fascia where most of the changes took place. It gets a sharper and redesigned vertically grille flanked by revamped LED headlamps that come with integrated refreshed LED daytime running lights. The front bumper too have received a redesign touch and carries diamond pattern mesh grille.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
UPCOMING
77 kwh 510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Skoda has also said that it plans to return the Superb sedan, one of its best-selling cars in India before it was pulled out. The new Slavia, which has been introduced in foreign markets, is expected to be launched in India next year via Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. The Superb and Octavia are likely to be introduced via the import route initially. Skoda said the decision to bring back these two sedans is to offer its customers the classical sedan experience.
Skoda will also launch the Kodiaq facelift SUV by next year. The India-bound Kodiaq 2024 SUV recently secured five-star safety rating at the crash test held by Euro NCAP. The new Kodiaq made its global debut earlier this year. It will rival the likes of Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster among others in its segment.
Skoda Kushaq SUV is all set to get its first major facelift since its India debut. The carmaker is expected to launch the Kushaq facelift in August next year. It is expected to get minor tweaks in exterior and interior styling besides fix some of the nagging issues like gearbox, fuel economy and others. The Kushaq was the first Made in India SUV developed locally to be launched by Skoda.
Skoda will also update the Slavia sedan by next year. First launched in 2022 as a made-for-India sedan, the Slavia is one of the key products under the automaker's India 2.0 strategy. The sedan is likely to get design tweaks in its headlights, front grille, bumpers at the front and rear as well as the alloy wheels. The interior too is expected to get a facelift.
Skoda is also expected to launch the Enyaq, its first ever electric car in India, soon. The carmaker showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. It was earlier expected to be launched by this year. However, Skoda has not confirmed any launch timeline yet. The electric SUV, already part of Skoda's global fleet, promises to offer range of up to 500 kms in a single charge, features such as ADAS technology and 360-degree camera and DC fast charging capability to recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent within half an hour.
First Published Date: 16 Jul 2024, 12:12 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS