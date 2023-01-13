HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Tvs Iqube St Showcased For The First Time

In pics: TVS iQube ST showcased for the first time

TVS iQube ST is the top-end variant that will be launching soon in the Indian market. It comes with more features, higher top speed and a larger battery pack that provides more riding range.
By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 Jan 2023, 19:16 PM
TVS Motor Company has showcased the ST variant to the public for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023. 
TVS Motor Company has showcased the ST variant to the public for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023. 
TVS Motor Company has showcased the ST variant to the public for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023. 
TVS Motor Company has showcased the ST variant to the public for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023. 
TVS iQube ST is the top-end variant of the electric scooter. The brand updated the iQube range last year. 
TVS iQube ST is the top-end variant of the electric scooter. The brand updated the iQube range last year. 
TVS iQube ST is the top-end variant of the electric scooter. The brand updated the iQube range last year. 
TVS iQube ST is the top-end variant of the electric scooter. The brand updated the iQube range last year. 
Cosmetically, the iQube ST comes with some special paint schemes and ‘ST’ decals.
Cosmetically, the iQube ST comes with some special paint schemes and 'ST' decals.
Cosmetically, the iQube ST comes with some special paint schemes and ‘ST’ decals.
Cosmetically, the iQube ST comes with some special paint schemes and ‘ST’ decals.

The iQube ST gets a larger battery pack than rest of the two variants.
The iQube ST gets a larger battery pack than rest of the two variants.
The iQube ST gets a larger battery pack than rest of the two variants.
The iQube ST gets a larger battery pack than rest of the two variants.
The battery pack has a usable capacity of 4.56 kWh whereas the S and the Standard variant has a usable battery capacity of 3.04 kWh.
The battery pack has a usable capacity of 4.56 kWh whereas the S and the Standard variant has a usable battery capacity of 3.04 kWh.
The battery pack has a usable capacity of 4.56 kWh whereas the S and the Standard variant has a usable battery capacity of 3.04 kWh.
The battery pack has a usable capacity of 4.56 kWh whereas the S and the Standard variant has a usable battery capacity of 3.04 kWh.
The claimed riding range of the iQube ST is 145 km in Eco mode and 110 km in Power mode.
The claimed riding range of the iQube ST is 145 km in Eco mode and 110 km in Power mode.
The claimed riding range of the iQube ST is 145 km in Eco mode and 110 km in Power mode.
The claimed riding range of the iQube ST is 145 km in Eco mode and 110 km in Power mode.
The top speed of the iQube ST is 82 kmph. The rated torque output is 33 Nm while the electric motor is rated for 3 kW.
The top speed of the iQube ST is 82 kmph. The rated torque output is 33 Nm while the electric motor is rated for 3 kW.
The top speed of the iQube ST is 82 kmph. The rated torque output is 33 Nm while the electric motor is rated for 3 kW.
The top speed of the iQube ST is 82 kmph. The rated torque output is 33 Nm while the electric motor is rated for 3 kW.
The ST variant gets is the 17.78 cm touchscreen instrument cluster. It can be controlled via a joystick too.
The ST variant gets is the 17.78 cm touchscreen instrument cluster. It can be controlled via a joystick too.
The ST variant gets is the 17.78 cm touchscreen instrument cluster. It can be controlled via a joystick too.
The ST variant gets is the 17.78 cm touchscreen instrument cluster. It can be controlled via a joystick too.
The scooter comes with OTA updates, a tyre pressure monitoring system and connected tech.
The scooter comes with OTA updates, a tyre pressure monitoring system and connected tech.
The scooter comes with OTA updates, a tyre pressure monitoring system and connected tech.
The scooter comes with OTA updates, a tyre pressure monitoring system and connected tech.
First Published Date: 13 Jan 2023, 19:16 PM IST
TAGS: TVS iQube ST electric vehicles electric scooters Auto Expo
