In pics: This cute, little EV will be apt for busy Indian roads
An Israeli startup City Transformers aims to make urban mobility convenient and smooth through its new innovation, CT-2 EV.
A startup from Israel called City Transformers is promising to address space scarcity when it comes to mobility with its new mini-electric vehicle, CT-2.
The electric vehicle CT-2 is a mini vehicle that one can easily drive and navigate around congested city roads or bylanes.
It comes with a width of just one metre and can easily be parked in areas with low spaces.
The weight of CT-2 stands at 450 kg and it offers space for only two people.
The company claims that the CT-2 EV can provide range up to 180 km.
The EV sports a top speed of 90 kmph.
City Transformers is planning to start the mass production of this electric vehicle in late 2024.
First Published Date: 31 Jan 2023, 10:12 AM IST
