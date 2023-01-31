HT Auto
In pics: This cute, little EV will be apt for busy Indian roads

An Israeli startup City Transformers aims to make urban mobility convenient and smooth through its new innovation, CT-2 EV.
Updated on: 31 Jan 2023, 10:14 AM
A startup from Israel called City Transformers is promising to address space scarcity when it comes to mobility with its new mini-electric vehicle, CT-2. 
The electric vehicle CT-2 is a mini vehicle that one can easily drive and navigate around congested city roads or bylanes.
It comes with a width of just one metre and can easily be parked in areas with low spaces.  
The weight of CT-2 stands at 450 kg and it offers space for only two people.
The company claims that the CT-2 EV can provide range up to 180 km.
The EV sports a top speed of 90 kmph.
City Transformers is planning to start the mass production of this electric vehicle in late 2024.
