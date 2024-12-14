In pics: Suzuki Swift goes through a crash test, scores 1 star

3/7

The Suzuki Swift scored 18.88 out of 40 points in the adult occupancy category. More specifically it received 2.56 points out of 8 in the frontal offset barrier test, 0 out of 8 in the full-width frontal test, 5.51 out of 6 in the side impact test and 6 out of 6 points in the oblique pole test.