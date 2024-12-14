In pics: Suzuki Swift goes through a crash test, scores 1 star
- ANCAP rated the Suzuki Swift in Australia and New Zealand with 1 star in crash tests, while the Euro NCAP version scored 3 stars.
The Suzuki Swift sold in Australian and New Zealand markets has been tested by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP).
The results of the Suzuki Swift were below satisfactory as it achieved a score of 1 star in the crash test result. However, this result only applies to the hatches sold in the Australian and New Zealand markets.
The Suzuki Swift scored 18.88 out of 40 points in the adult occupancy category. More specifically it received 2.56 points out of 8 in the frontal offset barrier test, 0 out of 8 in the full-width frontal test, 5.51 out of 6 in the side impact test and 6 out of 6 points in the oblique pole test.
The hatchback scored 3.97 points out of 4 in terms of whiplash protection for front passengers and 0.83 points out of 4 in terms of rescue and extrication.
In the child occupancy category, the Suzuki Swift managed an overall score of 29.24 out of 49 points. In the front dynamic test, the Swift received 5.47 points out of 16 whereas in the side dynamic test, the car got 5.54 points out of 8.
In terms of the on-board safety features the Swift gets a 7 out of 13 points and lastly the car gets a score of 11.22 points out of 12 in terms of restraint installation.
The Swift in the Euro NCAP notably also scored a 3 star rating as it features some differences from the model sold in Australia and New Zealand.
First Published Date: 14 Dec 2024, 14:51 PM IST
