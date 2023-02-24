HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Modified To Honour Indian Army

In pics: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 modified to honour Indian Army

Eimor Customs modified a Bullet 350 CI for an Indian Army Officer. The motorcycle was first restored and the shop also made some enhancements as well. 
By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2023, 13:34 PM
Royal Enfield is one of the most popular motorcycles when it comes to modifications. This one is done by Eimor Customs. 
1/10
1/10 
Royal Enfield is one of the most popular motorcycles when it comes to modifications. This one is done by Eimor Customs. 
Royal Enfield is one of the most popular motorcycles when it comes to modifications. This one is done by Eimor Customs. 
Eimor Customs restored and modified a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Cast Engine. The project was given to them by an Army officer. 
2/10
2/10 
Eimor Customs restored and modified a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Cast Engine. The project was given to them by an Army officer. 
Eimor Customs restored and modified a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Cast Engine. The project was given to them by an Army officer. 
The motorcycle is finished in Army Green colour with blacked-out elements. There is a ribbed seat as well. 
3/10
3/10 
The motorcycle is finished in Army Green colour with blacked-out elements. There is a ribbed seat as well. 
The motorcycle is finished in Army Green colour with blacked-out elements. There is a ribbed seat as well. 

The motorcycle gets Indian Army emblems on the fuel tank and side panels. 
4/10
4/10 
The motorcycle gets Indian Army emblems on the fuel tank and side panels. 
The motorcycle gets Indian Army emblems on the fuel tank and side panels. 
The emblems of the Indian Army do make the motorcycle stand out from the rest of the Bullet 350s on the roads.
5/10
5/10
The emblems of the Indian Army do make the motorcycle stand out from the rest of the Bullet 350s on the roads.
The emblems of the Indian Army do make the motorcycle stand out from the rest of the Bullet 350s on the roads.
Eimor Customs added disc brakes to enhance the stopping power. 
6/10
6/10 
Eimor Customs added disc brakes to enhance the stopping power. 
Eimor Customs added disc brakes to enhance the stopping power. 
The motorcycle now gets new shock absorbers which should help in improving the ride quality. 
7/10
7/10 
The motorcycle now gets new shock absorbers which should help in improving the ride quality. 
The motorcycle now gets new shock absorbers which should help in improving the ride quality. 
There is a new after-market LED headlamp with Daytime Running Lamp and stars embedded into it. 
8/10
8/10 
There is a new after-market LED headlamp with Daytime Running Lamp and stars embedded into it. 
There is a new after-market LED headlamp with Daytime Running Lamp and stars embedded into it. 
Eimor Customs also made new fenders for the motorcycle. There are also alloy wheels which means tubeless tyres.
9/10
9/10
Eimor Customs also made new fenders for the motorcycle. There are also alloy wheels which means tubeless tyres.
Eimor Customs also made new fenders for the motorcycle. There are also alloy wheels which means tubeless tyres.
The shop has not made any changes to the engine. However, it is now blacked-out and there is a new exhaust. 
10/10
10/10 
The shop has not made any changes to the engine. However, it is now blacked-out and there is a new exhaust. 
The shop has not made any changes to the engine. However, it is now blacked-out and there is a new exhaust. 
First Published Date: 24 Feb 2023, 13:34 PM IST
TAGS: Vehicle modification car modification bike modification Royal Enfield Bullet 350
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar

This Royal Enfield Bullet 350 pays homage to Indian Army
This Royal Enfield Bullet 350 pays homage to Indian Army
Tesla CEO Elon Musk spared from testifying in suit over fatal Autopilot crash
Tesla CEO Elon Musk spared from testifying in suit over fatal Autopilot crash
Honda offers huge discount on City ahead of the launch of its facelift version
Honda offers huge discount on City ahead of the launch of its facelift version
River Indie electric scooter launched in India: 5 things to know
River Indie electric scooter launched in India: 5 things to know
2023 Yamaha FZ-X Review: Notable updates but where is the oomph?
2023 Yamaha FZ-X Review: Notable updates but where is the oomph?

