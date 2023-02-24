In pics: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 modified to honour Indian Army
Eimor Customs modified a Bullet 350 CI for an Indian Army Officer. The motorcycle was first restored and the shop also made some enhancements as well.
Royal Enfield is one of the most popular motorcycles when it comes to modifications. This one is done by Eimor Customs.
Eimor Customs restored and modified a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Cast Engine. The project was given to them by an Army officer.
The motorcycle is finished in Army Green colour with blacked-out elements. There is a ribbed seat as well.
Similar Products
Find more Bikes
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The motorcycle gets Indian Army emblems on the fuel tank and side panels.
The emblems of the Indian Army do make the motorcycle stand out from the rest of the Bullet 350s on the roads.
Eimor Customs added disc brakes to enhance the stopping power.
The motorcycle now gets new shock absorbers which should help in improving the ride quality.
There is a new after-market LED headlamp with Daytime Running Lamp and stars embedded into it.
Eimor Customs also made new fenders for the motorcycle. There are also alloy wheels which means tubeless tyres.
The shop has not made any changes to the engine. However, it is now blacked-out and there is a new exhaust.
First Published Date: 24 Feb 2023, 13:34 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now