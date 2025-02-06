In Pics: Ola's entry-level Roadster X gets sharp styling. Check it out
- Ola launched the Roadster X electric bike at a starting price of ₹74,999 in India.
Ola has introduced its Roadster X electric-bike, positioning it as a sporty commuter. The Roadster X is now the most affordable motorcycle offered in the EV maker's lineup.
The electric motorcycle features an angular style and gets subtle Cyberpunk-like elements. There is a full fairing on the sides which hides the internals and gets a contrasting colour then the rest of the bike. The bodywork around the usual tank area extends forward to act as a shroud.
The bike also gets red accents on the tank and the suspension. The electric motor on duty makes 9.38 bhp in all trims. There are three different battery pack options including a 2.5 kWh pack which can reach 105 kmph and 3.5 kWh & 4.5 kWh packs which get a 118 kmph top speed. There is also a Roadster X+ variant which can reach up to 125 kmph.
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
The bike offers an LED tail lamp and alloy wheels along with features like Combi-Brake System (CBS) and brake-by-wire tech. The Roadster gets a maximum claimed range of up to 252 km.
A 4.3-inch LCD display presents key information in front of the rider and is powered by Ola's MoveOS 5. There are three modes on offer including Sports, Normal, and Eco. Ola Electric aims to rival ICE-powered 150 cc models with this offering.
The headlamp unit features an eyebrow-style LED DRL up top and a LED headlamp split into two. The suspension duties are fulfilled by telescopic forks at the front wheel and dual shock absorber and springs at the rear.
First Published Date: 06 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS