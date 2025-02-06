In Pics: Ola's entry-level Roadster X gets sharp styling. Check it out

3/6

The bike also gets red accents on the tank and the suspension. The electric motor on duty makes 9.38 bhp in all trims. There are three different battery pack options including a 2.5 kWh pack which can reach 105 kmph and 3.5 kWh & 4.5 kWh packs which get a 118 kmph top speed. There is also a Roadster X+ variant which can reach up to 125 kmph.