HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem Again As Maximum City Goes Under

In pics: Mumbai monsoon mayhem again as Maximum City goes under

Heavy showers in Mumbai have once again led to the familiar sight of drowned roads and traffic coming to an absolute crawl.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2022, 09:57 AM
Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday - July 5 - leading to the sorry but all-too-familiar sight of waterlogged roads and locals having to wade through deep water. A yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai and Thane with showers likely to persist for most parts of the week.
1/3
Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday - July 5 - leading to the sorry but all-too-familiar sight of waterlogged roads and locals having to wade through deep water. A yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai and Thane with showers likely to persist for most parts of the week. (HT_PRINT)
Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday - July 5 - leading to the sorry but all-too-familiar sight of waterlogged roads and locals having to wade through deep water. A yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai and Thane with showers likely to persist for most parts of the week.
Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday - July 5 - leading to the sorry but all-too-familiar sight of waterlogged roads and locals having to wade through deep water. A yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai and Thane with showers likely to persist for most parts of the week.
Road traffic movement has slowed down with snarls reported from several key parts of the city.
2/3
Road traffic movement has slowed down with snarls reported from several key parts of the city. (PTI)
Road traffic movement has slowed down with snarls reported from several key parts of the city.
Road traffic movement has slowed down with snarls reported from several key parts of the city.
Several key roads have been inundated as heavy showers persist in Mumbai.
3/3
Several key roads have been inundated as heavy showers persist in Mumbai. (PTI)
Several key roads have been inundated as heavy showers persist in Mumbai.
Several key roads have been inundated as heavy showers persist in Mumbai.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 05 Jul 2022, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: Mumbai weather Mumbai traffic
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
The new Brezza is the first model from the Maruti Suzuki camp ever to offer an electric sunroof.
2022 Maruti Brezza gathers over 45,000 bookings even before launch
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Car sales in June see robust growth as new launches provide surge: FADA
Car sales in June see robust growth as new launches provide surge: FADA
TVS Ronin 225 to launch tomorrow: Price expectation
TVS Ronin 225 to launch tomorrow: Price expectation
Ather 450X facelift to launch on July 11; to take range a notch higher
Ather 450X facelift to launch on July 11; to take range a notch higher
In pics: Mumbai monsoon mayhem again as Maximum City goes under
In pics: Mumbai monsoon mayhem again as Maximum City goes under
Tesla in more legal trouble as over a dozen employees allege racial abuse
Tesla in more legal trouble as over a dozen employees allege racial abuse

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city