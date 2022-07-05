In pics: Mumbai monsoon mayhem again as Maximum City goes under
Heavy showers in Mumbai have once again led to the familiar sight of drowned roads and traffic coming to an absolute crawl.
Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday - July 5 - leading to the sorry but all-too-familiar sight of waterlogged roads and locals having to wade through deep water. A yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai and Thane with showers likely to persist for most parts of the week.
Road traffic movement has slowed down with snarls reported from several key parts of the city.
Several key roads have been inundated as heavy showers persist in Mumbai.
