In pics: Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance launched in India at ₹1.96 crore with F1-inspired hybrid tech
The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance ditches the old V8 with a 2.0-litre inline-four hybrid engine that features an electrically-assisted turbocharge
...
F1-inspired Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance has been launched in India at ₹1.96 crore and this is the 14th and last launch for the year from the luxury carmaker.
Most prominently, the front grille gets updated to one with vertical bars in line with the AMG style sheet. Front fenders have been widened by two inches and get special Turbo E performance badging with gloss black mini-vents.
The rear end of the AMG C 63 S E Performance features a prominent black diffuser and a black boot lip spoiler. The exhaust vents are more stylish and the bumper gets air vents on its sides.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Compare
Compare
View Offers
Compare
Compare
View Offers
Compare
Compare
While the front of the car is now 50 mm longer than the C-class, the wheelbase has been extended by 0.4 inches.
The car is equipped with 20-inch forged alloy wheels and gets a high-performance composite braking system with internally ventilated and perforated discs. The brake calipers are painted in red with black AMG lettering. Mercedes-AMG is offering ceramic brakes as an available option.
The cabin brings a luxurious interior with AMG sports seats in Nappa leather with seat ventilation and a carbon fibre interior trim. The AMG performance steering wheel is wrapped in a carbon fibre-Nappa leather design.
Owners get to opt for available AMG performance seats and the car further features customisable ambient lighting. Occupants are treated with a 15-speaker Burmester audio system.
The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is fitted with the latest MBUX infotainment system that includes two 12.3-inch screens and a heads-up display. The driver can choose from eight driving modes and the car features an Adaptive Damping System.
Mercedes has ditched the old V8 unit with a 2.0-litre, inline-four engine with an electrically assisted turbocharger and a rear electric motor with a 6.1 kWh battery The sedan features 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and makes 671 bhp and a whopping 1,019 Nm of torque.
The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance features rear axle steering and claims to make the 0-100 kmph sprint in under 3.4 seconds. It features a long list of safety tech that includes seven airbags, active brake assist, and a 360-degree surround view camera.
First Published Date: 12 Nov 2024, 16:31 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS