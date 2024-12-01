HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Mahindra Be 6e Gets Bold Styling And Power Packed Performance

In Pics: Mahindra BE 6e gets bold styling and power-packed performance

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2024, 08:09 AM
  • The Mahindra BE 6e comes with unique features and design. It comes with impressive power figures too.
Mahindra BE 6e
Although late, Mahindra has made its entry into the EV market with a bang. The BE 6e is garnering more attention than its sibling aimed at the luxury segment, the XEV 9e. The cars both look like concepts that have come out of artboard.

Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6e
The BE 6e gets sleek LED DRLs and headlight units, a weirdly shaped bonnet with air intakes and gloss black cladding all around. The SUV gets a bold stance and at a starting price of just 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it makes for a fun vehicle.
Mahindra BE 6e
Mahindra BE 6e
We couldn't test the BE 6e to its full capacity but the information that we could gather was impressive nonetheless. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and achieves a top speed of 200 kmph. The power on offer is 288 bhp along with 380 Nm of torque.
Mahindra BE 6e
Mahindra BE 6e
The 20-inch alloy wheels come with an aerodynamic design. Above these stylish wheels is the gloss black cladding. The car's exceeds 4.3 metres in length, is about 1.9 metres wide and is over 1.6 metres in height.
Mahindra BE 6e
Mahindra BE 6e
At the rear, the Mahindra BE 6e gets LED tail lights similarly shaped to the ones at the front and at the top are dual spoilers that channel the air. The bumper is gloss black above which is the new infinity-shaped logo which showcasing Mahindra's new EV branding of Electric Born SUVs.
Mahindra BE 6e
Mahindra BE 6e
The car gets a frunk with with 45-litres of storage good enough to hold charging cables and other items. In addition to this there is a traditional rear boot at the rear as well which comes with 455-litres of space.
Mahindra BE 6e
First Published Date: 01 Dec 2024, 08:09 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra BE 6e BE 6e electric vehicles

