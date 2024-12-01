In Pics: Mahindra BE 6e gets bold styling and power-packed performance
- The Mahindra BE 6e comes with unique features and design. It comes with impressive power figures too.
Although late, Mahindra has made its entry into the EV market with a bang. The BE 6e is garnering more attention than its sibling aimed at the luxury segment, the XEV 9e. The cars both look like concepts that have come out of artboard.
The BE 6e gets sleek LED DRLs and headlight units, a weirdly shaped bonnet with air intakes and gloss black cladding all around. The SUV gets a bold stance and at a starting price of just ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it makes for a fun vehicle.
We couldn't test the BE 6e to its full capacity but the information that we could gather was impressive nonetheless. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and achieves a top speed of 200 kmph. The power on offer is 288 bhp along with 380 Nm of torque.
The 20-inch alloy wheels come with an aerodynamic design. Above these stylish wheels is the gloss black cladding. The car's exceeds 4.3 metres in length, is about 1.9 metres wide and is over 1.6 metres in height.
At the rear, the Mahindra BE 6e gets LED tail lights similarly shaped to the ones at the front and at the top are dual spoilers that channel the air. The bumper is gloss black above which is the new infinity-shaped logo which showcasing Mahindra's new EV branding of Electric Born SUVs.
The car gets a frunk with with 45-litres of storage good enough to hold charging cables and other items. In addition to this there is a traditional rear boot at the rear as well which comes with 455-litres of space.
First Published Date: 01 Dec 2024, 08:09 AM IST
