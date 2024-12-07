In Pics: KTM 390 Adventure S unveiled at the India Bike Week, gets 19 and 17-inch wheels
- KTM has announced and unveiled the 390 Adventure S at the IBW 2024. The bike along with Enduro and X siblings are slated to launch in January 2025.
Austrian bike manufacturer KTM has unveiled the 390 Adventure S at the India Bike Week 2024. The motorcycle features a tall and slim face inspired from the 1290.
The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from ₹2.84 lakh to ₹3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
The launch of the Adventure S and the Enduro R will be in January 2025. The manufacturer also plans to launch the Adventure X with 19 and 18-inch in India in January.
The headlamp unit can be seen having twin projectors along with LED turn signals and a tall visor. The bikes will share the same engine as the 390 Duke which is tuned to produce 45,5 bhp and and 39 Nm of torque.
The bike gets discs at both the front and the rear. The bikes gets wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. Apart from this, the sprocket on the 390 Adventure could change and final gear ratios could be different from the 390 Duke.
The 390 Adventure can also be seen sporting an LCD display. However, not much in terms of specifications or pricing has been unveiled about the bikes.
First Published Date: 07 Dec 2024, 17:19 PM IST
