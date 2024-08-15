In pics: Jawa 42 gets updated engine and ₹17,000 price cut
- Jawa 42 now comes with an updated engine and a wider number of colour options.
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the new Jawa 42, which is priced from ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom), and the pricing goes up to ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom), This makes the motorcycle a whopping ₹17,000 more affordable than the predecessor on the base variant. It gets an updated engine with better power delivery along with new colours.
The 2024 Jawa 42 arrives with the third-gen J-Panther engine that promises better refinement, lower NVH levels, and improved performance. Also, the 2024 Jawa 42 gets six new colour options taking the total colourways to 14 on the motorcycle.
The new Jawa 42 is now available in a total of 14 colour options including six new colours introduced with the 2024 edition. The new colourways are Vega White, Voyager Red, Asteroid Grey, Odyssey Black, Nebula Blue, and Celestial Copper Matte.
The suspension setup of the Jawa 42 has been revised for improved damping, which contributes to a higher ground clearance of 175 mm and an accessible seat height of 785 mm. The bike gets 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, while there is an option with spoked wheels on offer. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with single-channel and dual-channel ABS options.
First Published Date: 15 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST
