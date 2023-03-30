In pics: Hyundai Verna 2023 - the big highlights
Hyundai Verna 2023 is looking at creating a strong impression in the otherwise lukewarm sedan segment in the Indian car market.
Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around ₹17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Verna 2023 comes in two engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. There is no diesel engine any longer.
The 1.5-litre NA petrol is mated to a manual and an iVT gearbox. The turbo petrol is paired with a manual and a seven-speed DCT.
The turbo Verna has certain subtle style differences - blackened alloys, red and black upholstery and dashboard colours, and the likes.
The 1.5 NA varaint gets diamond-cut alloys and creame plus black cabin colour. Both versions get a stretched LED bar, sleek DRLs, reworked head lights and a new parametric front grill.
Verna also has a reworked rear with an LED stretch bar between the tail lights and a new rear bumper.
The latest Verna is longer and wider than before. It also has a segment-leading wheelbase and boot space.
A closer look at the diamond cut alloys on the 1.5 NA version of the new Verna.
The 2023 Verna gets a 10.25-inch infotainment screen which is connected to the driver display unit. The layered dashboard, the switchable control for HVAC and infotainment, ambient lighting scheme are some other new highlights.
The steering wheel layout has been updated and now gets controls for Level 2 ADAS as well.
The front seats inside the sedan now get both cooling as well as heating functionality.
There is more space inside Verna than ever before. The rear-seat passengers can look forward to more leg room courtesy the extension in wheelbase.
The 2023 Verna continues to sport a conventionally-sized sunroof.
The all-digital driver display is what has already been seen on newer Hyundai models.
A closer look at the switchable controls for HVAC and infotainment screen.
Verna continues to get plenty of storage and charging options. It also comes with an eight-speaker Bose sound system.
