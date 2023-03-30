HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Hyundai Verna 2023 The Big Highlights

In pics: Hyundai Verna 2023 - the big highlights

Hyundai Verna 2023 is looking at creating a strong impression in the otherwise lukewarm sedan segment in the Indian car market.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2023, 15:15 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
1/16
Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Verna 2023 comes in two engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. There is no diesel engine any longer.
2/16
Verna 2023 comes in two engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. There is no diesel engine any longer. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Verna 2023 comes in two engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. There is no diesel engine any longer.
Verna 2023 comes in two engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. There is no diesel engine any longer.
The 1.5-litre NA petrol is mated to a manual and an iVT gearbox. The turbo petrol is paired with a manual and a seven-speed DCT.
3/16
The 1.5-litre NA petrol is mated to a manual and an iVT gearbox. The turbo petrol is paired with a manual and a seven-speed DCT. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The 1.5-litre NA petrol is mated to a manual and an iVT gearbox. The turbo petrol is paired with a manual and a seven-speed DCT.
The 1.5-litre NA petrol is mated to a manual and an iVT gearbox. The turbo petrol is paired with a manual and a seven-speed DCT.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
₹10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna 2022 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Hyundai Verna 2022
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The turbo Verna has certain subtle style differences - blackened alloys, red and black upholstery and dashboard colours, and the likes.
4/16
The turbo Verna has certain subtle style differences - blackened alloys, red and black upholstery and dashboard colours, and the likes. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The turbo Verna has certain subtle style differences - blackened alloys, red and black upholstery and dashboard colours, and the likes.
The turbo Verna has certain subtle style differences - blackened alloys, red and black upholstery and dashboard colours, and the likes.
The 1.5 NA varaint gets diamond-cut alloys and creame plus black cabin colour. Both versions get a stretched LED bar, sleek DRLs, reworked head lights and a new parametric front grill.
5/16
The 1.5 NA varaint gets diamond-cut alloys and creame plus black cabin colour. Both versions get a stretched LED bar, sleek DRLs, reworked head lights and a new parametric front grill. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The 1.5 NA varaint gets diamond-cut alloys and creame plus black cabin colour. Both versions get a stretched LED bar, sleek DRLs, reworked head lights and a new parametric front grill.
The 1.5 NA varaint gets diamond-cut alloys and creame plus black cabin colour. Both versions get a stretched LED bar, sleek DRLs, reworked head lights and a new parametric front grill.
Verna also has a reworked rear with an LED stretch bar between the tail lights and a new rear bumper.
6/16
Verna also has a reworked rear with an LED stretch bar between the tail lights and a new rear bumper. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Verna also has a reworked rear with an LED stretch bar between the tail lights and a new rear bumper.
Verna also has a reworked rear with an LED stretch bar between the tail lights and a new rear bumper.
The latest Verna is longer and wider than before. It also has a segment-leading wheelbase and boot space.
7/16
The latest Verna is longer and wider than before. It also has a segment-leading wheelbase and boot space. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The latest Verna is longer and wider than before. It also has a segment-leading wheelbase and boot space.
The latest Verna is longer and wider than before. It also has a segment-leading wheelbase and boot space.
A closer look at the diamond cut alloys on the 1.5 NA version of the new Verna.
8/16
A closer look at the diamond cut alloys on the 1.5 NA version of the new Verna. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
A closer look at the diamond cut alloys on the 1.5 NA version of the new Verna.
A closer look at the diamond cut alloys on the 1.5 NA version of the new Verna.
The 2023 Verna gets a 10.25-inch infotainment screen which is connected to the driver display unit. The layered dashboard, the switchable control for HVAC and infotainment, ambient lighting scheme are some other new highlights.
9/16
The 2023 Verna gets a 10.25-inch infotainment screen which is connected to the driver display unit. The layered dashboard, the switchable control for HVAC and infotainment, ambient lighting scheme are some other new highlights. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The 2023 Verna gets a 10.25-inch infotainment screen which is connected to the driver display unit. The layered dashboard, the switchable control for HVAC and infotainment, ambient lighting scheme are some other new highlights.
The 2023 Verna gets a 10.25-inch infotainment screen which is connected to the driver display unit. The layered dashboard, the switchable control for HVAC and infotainment, ambient lighting scheme are some other new highlights.
The steering wheel layout has been updated and now gets controls for Level 2 ADAS as well.
10/16
The steering wheel layout has been updated and now gets controls for Level 2 ADAS as well. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The steering wheel layout has been updated and now gets controls for Level 2 ADAS as well.
The steering wheel layout has been updated and now gets controls for Level 2 ADAS as well.
The front seats inside the sedan now get both cooling as well as heating functionality.
11/16
The front seats inside the sedan now get both cooling as well as heating functionality. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The front seats inside the sedan now get both cooling as well as heating functionality.
The front seats inside the sedan now get both cooling as well as heating functionality.
There is more space inside Verna than ever before. The rear-seat passengers can look forward to more leg room courtesy the extension in wheelbase.
12/16
There is more space inside Verna than ever before. The rear-seat passengers can look forward to more leg room courtesy the extension in wheelbase. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
There is more space inside Verna than ever before. The rear-seat passengers can look forward to more leg room courtesy the extension in wheelbase.
There is more space inside Verna than ever before. The rear-seat passengers can look forward to more leg room courtesy the extension in wheelbase.
The 2023 Verna continues to sport a conventionally-sized sunroof.
13/16
The 2023 Verna continues to sport a conventionally-sized sunroof. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The 2023 Verna continues to sport a conventionally-sized sunroof.
The 2023 Verna continues to sport a conventionally-sized sunroof.
The all-digital driver display is what has already been seen on newer Hyundai models.
14/16
The all-digital driver display is what has already been seen on newer Hyundai models. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The all-digital driver display is what has already been seen on newer Hyundai models.
The all-digital driver display is what has already been seen on newer Hyundai models.
A closer look at the switchable controls for HVAC and infotainment screen.
15/16
A closer look at the switchable controls for HVAC and infotainment screen. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
A closer look at the switchable controls for HVAC and infotainment screen.
A closer look at the switchable controls for HVAC and infotainment screen.
Verna continues to get plenty of storage and charging options. It also comes with an eight-speaker Bose sound system.
16/16
Verna continues to get plenty of storage and charging options. It also comes with an eight-speaker Bose sound system. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Verna continues to get plenty of storage and charging options. It also comes with an eight-speaker Bose sound system.
Verna continues to get plenty of storage and charging options. It also comes with an eight-speaker Bose sound system.
First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 15:15 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Verna
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 394 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city