In pics: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift looks sharper than ever
The Grand i10 Nios has been updated significantly. It gets redesigned exterior and there are slight updates to the interior as well. Moreover, Hyundai has added new features and the engine now complies with BS6 Stage 2 norms.
Hyundai has launched the updated Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market.
It starts at ₹5.68 lakh and goes up to ₹8.11 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The interior has been updated with grey upholstery and red accents.
The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
There is a 3.5-inch multi-information display between the analogue dials.
The hatchback now also gets Hill Assist Control.
There are two gearbox options to choose from, a 5-speed manual unit and a 5-speed AMT.
At the rear, there are new tail lamps and a redesigned bumper with a faux diffuser.
The Grand i10 Nios also gets a CNG trim. It is available only with the 5-speed manual gearbox.
The Grand i10 Nios now comes with optional six airbags.
First Published Date: 21 Jan 2023, 11:15 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
