In pics: Ducati DesertX is brand's off-road adventure tourer
Ducat DesertX costs ₹17.91 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against Honda Africa Twin, Triumph Tiger 900 and BMW F850 GS.
Ducati DesertX is an off-road adventure tourer from the Italian brand. The motorcycle is based on the concept that was showcased back in 2019 at EICMA.
The DesertX in India is priced at ₹17.91 lakh (ex-showroom). It is being offered in a single paint scheme.
DesertX is equipped with all LED lighting and a 5-inch TFT screen that is vertically placed and gets Bluetooth connectivity.
There are six riding modes - Enduro, Rally, Sport, Wet, Touring and Urban. Ducati also offers four power modes - Full, High, Medium and Low.
Other features on offer are quickshifter, cornering ABS, engine brake control, wheelie control, cruise control among others
Ducati is using its 937 cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine. It puts out 110 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm.
The engine comes mated to a 6-speed unit and it has different gear ratios when compared to the Multistrada V2.
The ratios have been shortened overall on all gears up to fifth, to ensure the best off-road behaviour.
DesertX has a fuel tank capacity of 21-litres. There is also an additional fuel tank that the person can buy which has a capacity of 8 litres.
The motorcycle uses tubeless spoked wheels which measure 21-inch in the front and 18-inch at the rear.
