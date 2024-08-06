In pics: Citroen Basalt coupe SUV creates a new niche in Indian car market
- Citroen Basalt is a coupe SUV, which is slated to launch in a few months ahead of the festive season.
Citroen Basalt is the fourth car from the French auto giant in India. Unveiled just a few days back, the Citroen Basalt aims to create a completely new niche in the Indian passenger vehicle market's mass market segment. The coupe SUV body style has been exclusive in the premium and luxury car segments so far, but the Basalt brings the same body style in the mass segment.
Citroen Basalt has made its India debut at a time when homegrown auto marque Tata Motors is raring to introduce its much-awaited Curvv coupe SUV, in both combustion and electric powertrain options. No wonder, with these models entering the Indian PV market, it is going to be an exciting time ahead. Also, it is to be seen which coupe SUV makes to showrooms first.
The Citroen Basalt comes with a front profile that has resemblance with the other offerings of the French auto giant in India, including models like the C3 and C3 Aircross.. However, there are distinctive styling elements as well. It gets the signature Citroen radiator grille, flanked by LED projector lamps accompanied by slanted LED daytime running lights. Also, there is a chunky skid plate, portraying the SUV's tough character.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
1998 cc Petrol
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
2184 cc Multiple
₹ 12.50 - 18.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Moving to the side profile, the Citroen Basalt carries a nice and compact sloping roofline, which grabs attention first and shows the typical coupe SUV character. The sporty alloy wheels, thick black cladding on doors and wheel arches, black greenhouse area are other design elements at the side profile. Overall, the car looks smooth except a few character lines, which certainly enhances the aerodynamic efficiency of the Basalt.
Moving to the back, the Citroen Basalt features a slightly protruding lip spoiler, which enhances the coupe SUV's sportiness. The crafted tailgate along with a chunky black bumper that houses a skid plate further points to the tough character of the Basalt. The LED taillights come with a compact squarish view and they feature a wraparound design.
Interior of the Citroen Basalt looks simple yet premium with its linear approach to design layout. The steering wheel looks compact and premium depite its conventional look, while the free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with glossy black bezel grabs attention. The black and beige colour tone on the dashboard and interior makes the visual soothing. It also features automatic climate control, signature Citroen AC vents, a fully digital instrument cluster etc.
Citroen Basalt coupe SUV comes creating a new path for the automakers in India. The car brings the premium touch of the coupe SUV body style, which has been so far seen in the luxury segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Its launch is expected to happen in a few month, when the carmaker will announce the price of the Basalt.
First Published Date: 06 Aug 2024, 12:05 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS