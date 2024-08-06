In pics: Citroen Basalt coupe SUV creates a new niche in Indian car market

2/7

Citroen Basalt has made its India debut at a time when homegrown auto marque Tata Motors is raring to introduce its much-awaited Curvv coupe SUV, in both combustion and electric powertrain options. No wonder, with these models entering the Indian PV market, it is going to be an exciting time ahead. Also, it is to be seen which coupe SUV makes to showrooms first.