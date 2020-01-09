In pics - Audi's AI:ME concept car blends reality with virtual space 6 Photos . Updated: 28 Feb 2020, 08:40 AM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Sabyasachi Dasgupta This concept car from Audi is a ride into the future. 1/6Audi displayed its futuristic vision vehicle - the AI:ME Concept car - at the CES 2020 event in Las Vegas. 2/6The car features the latest technological advancements in connectivity, information displays and human-centric conveniences. 3/6Audi showcased the car that can make mobility smart and individual and can be seen as a home away from home. 4/6Audi promises a completely relaxing ride through technological innovations inside the car. 5/6The company claims that passengers can use eye tracking to communicate with the show car intuitively and have it order their favourite food, for example. 6/6A pair of VR goggles in the car allows the occupants to enjoy a virtual flight across a spectacular mountain landscape.