In pics - Audi's AI:ME concept car blends reality with virtual space

6 Photos . Updated: 28 Feb 2020, 08:40 AM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Sabyasachi Dasgupta
  • This concept car from Audi is a ride into the future.
Audi displayed its futuristic vision vehicle - the AI:ME Concept car - at the CES 2020 event in Las Vegas.
The car features the latest technological advancements in connectivity, information displays and human-centric conveniences.
Audi showcased the car that can make mobility smart and individual and can be seen as a home away from home.
Audi promises a completely relaxing ride through technological innovations inside the car.
The company claims that passengers can use eye tracking to communicate with the show car intuitively and have it order their favourite food, for example.
A pair of VR goggles in the car allows the occupants to enjoy a virtual flight across a spectacular mountain landscape.
