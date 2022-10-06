Across five generations, 25 years of Honda City sedan summed up in pictures
First introduced in 1998, Honda City has a strong legacy of five generations.
Honda Cars India is commemorating 25 years of Honda City, which was launched in the country back in 1998, and is now in its fifth generation avatar. Over 28% of the car’s sales comes from Asia Oceania region.
Built as an Asian model, Honda City gradually became a global brand and is now sold in 80 countries. The cumulative sales of City series are currently 4.5 million units globally.
The fifth generation of Honda City was introduced in July of 2020 and the newest edition to the brand is the City e:HEV, the Hybrid Electric model. The model comes with features such as Connected Car Services and Alexa Remote Capability.
The fourth generation model was launched in 2014, and offers the 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine along with the 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine. A new generation CVT was also introduced in this City, offering better fuel efficiency.
The third generation Honda City featured a completely new look with a radical, arrow-shot styling. It sourced power from a 1.5L i-VTEC engine and offered best standard safety in its segment with Dual Front Airbags and ABS with EBD as standard in all variants.
The second-generation of Honda City was based on the Honda Jazz platform. The model was more spacious, comfortable and fuel-efficient. It sourced power from a 1.5L i-DSI or Intelligent Dual & Sequential Ignition engine. The second-generation City also saw the introduction of a CVT variant.
The first generation model of Honda City was sold between 1998 -2003 and was based on sixth-generation Honda Civic (FERIO). It sourced power from the VTEC Hyper 16 valve engine that produced a 106hp of peak power.
First Published Date: 06 Oct 2022, 15:31 PM IST
