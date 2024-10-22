HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: 2025 Jeep Meridian Gets Adas And New Features

In pics: 2025 Jeep Meridian gets ADAS and new features

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2024, 17:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • 2025 Jeep Meridian continues to come with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm. 
2025 Jeep Meridian
1/10
Jeep India recently launched the 2025 Meridian in the Indian market. The updated SUV comes with a few new features and cosmetic upgrades. 
2025 Jeep Meridian
Jeep India recently launched the 2025 Meridian in the Indian market. The updated SUV comes with a few new features and cosmetic upgrades. 
2025 Jeep Meridian
2/10
The token amount for the booking is 50,000 and interested customers can visit Jeep's website or the nearest authorized dealerships to book the SUV. Jeep will begin deliveries of the 2025 Meridian by the end of this month.
2025 Jeep Meridian
The token amount for the booking is 50,000 and interested customers can visit Jeep's website or the nearest authorized dealerships to book the SUV. Jeep will begin deliveries of the 2025 Meridian by the end of this month.
2025 Jeep Meridian
3/10
The 2025 Jeep Meridian continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm available between 1,750-2,500 rpm. 
2025 Jeep Meridian
The 2025 Jeep Meridian continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm available between 1,750-2,500 rpm. 

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 29.90 - 39.83 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
Engine Icon1995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 67.65 - 71.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 18.99 - 32.41 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jeep Avenger (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jeep Avenger
BatteryCapacity Icon50.8 kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 20 - 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Jeep Grand Cherokee (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Engine Icon1995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 77.50 Lakhs
Compare
Jeep Sub-4m Suv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jeep Sub-4m SUV
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
2025 Jeep Meridian
4/10
It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is 4x2 and 4x4 on offer.
2025 Jeep Meridian
It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is 4x2 and 4x4 on offer.
2025 Jeep Meridian
5/10
The company claims that the Meridian is one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in its category with a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.25 kmpl.
2025 Jeep Meridian
The company claims that the Meridian is one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in its category with a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.25 kmpl.
2025 Jeep Meridian
6/10
Till now, Jeep India has been selling the 2025 Meridian with a 7-seater option but now Jeep has now added a 5-seater option as well.
2025 Jeep Meridian
Till now, Jeep India has been selling the 2025 Meridian with a 7-seater option but now Jeep has now added a 5-seater option as well.
2025 Jeep Meridian
7/10
The 2025 Jeep Meridian will come with an Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS. It will comprise over 70 safety features, according to Jeep. The SUV will get Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking among other features.
2025 Jeep Meridian
The 2025 Jeep Meridian will come with an Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS. It will comprise over 70 safety features, according to Jeep. The SUV will get Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking among other features.
2025 Jeep Meridian
8/10
The 2025 Jeep Meridian is available in four trim levels - Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland. 
2025 Jeep Meridian
The 2025 Jeep Meridian is available in four trim levels - Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland. 
2025 Jeep Meridian
9/10
The 2025 Jeep Meridian has been updated with a new vegan leather (vinyl fabric in Longitude) and suede/ vegan leather accents, with visible copper stitching. Meanwhile, the seats, dashboard, and armrests feature premium soft-touch materials.
2025 Jeep Meridian
The 2025 Jeep Meridian has been updated with a new vegan leather (vinyl fabric in Longitude) and suede/ vegan leather accents, with visible copper stitching. Meanwhile, the seats, dashboard, and armrests feature premium soft-touch materials.
2025 Jeep Meridian
10/10
In terms of tech, the updated Meridian features a customizable 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch full HD touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and wireless mirroring for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging and multiple USB ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, electric-adjustable front seats, and a panoramic sunroof are also available in the cabin.
2025 Jeep Meridian
In terms of tech, the updated Meridian features a customizable 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch full HD touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and wireless mirroring for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging and multiple USB ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, electric-adjustable front seats, and a panoramic sunroof are also available in the cabin.
First Published Date: 22 Oct 2024, 17:27 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep India Jeep Meridian

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.