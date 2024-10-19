In Pics: 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring get a 25th anniversary surprise
- Porsche is celebrating 25 years of the GT3 and has given it refreshed aerodynamics, lighter parts and more customisation options for an update.
The all-new 2024 edition Porsche 911 GT3 gets a touring version as well with very clean styling. The 911 cars are popularly known for its legacy of being track-bred while at the same time also allowing users to use it as a daily driven car.
The front end features a redesigned diffuser that helps the air in flowing better around the car. The LED Matrix headlamps are also revamped with and optional extra light ring. The front ball joint of the lower trailing arm has been set lower on the front axle to facilitate the anti-dive or reduced pitching tech developed by Porsche engineers.
The fins under the car have been redesigned as well in order to further improve airflow. The rear spoiler now gets a lip to increase the force it exerts on the car. There are new, angled side-plates on the spoiler as well.
The new car gets a tuned suspension with adjusted damper settings that improve the car’s stability over bumps and curbs. It now also features lighter components in order to improve overall performance.
Both the 911 GT3 as well as the 911 GT3 Touring variants get optional packages for customisation but the Touring version gets an added optional Leichtbau package. This package includes carbon fibre parts and lighter door panels as well.
The standard aluminium wheels of the 911 GT3 are made lighter than before with a reduction in unsprung mass of up to 1.5 kg. There are optional magnesium wheels on offer as well with the special packages which further reduce the weight by 9 kg.
Although the engine of this car remains the same, it does get some exhaust refinements in order to comply with the stricter emission norms. It also gets sharper camshafts from the GT3 RS and revised engine cylinder heads for better performance at higher revs.
The car gets twin bucket seats with a dark themed interior. The seats are upgradable to lightweight sports bucket seats, featuring CFRP shells and a folding mechanism. It gets a rotary ignition switch and the display provides crisp information to the driver. In the optional ‘Track Screen’ mode only crucial information such as tyre pressures, oil temperature, shift indication, etc. is displayed.
You can also opt for a rear seat for the first time in the 911 GT3. Additionally the front seats get an optional Adaptive Sports Seats Plus package with electric 18-way adjustment. In its lightest version the car weighs just a mere 1,420 kg.
The rear of the touring version misses out on the giant wing but gets an extendable spoiler with a tear-off edge design. The 911 GT3 in its lightest configuration features a power-to-weight ratio of 3.8 kg/kW.
The same old workhorse from the outgoing GT3 will serve in this one as well, the naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine, churing out 503 bhp and 450 Nm of torque. It will come mated to a a 7-speed PDK or a 6-speed manual transmission. These transmissions will get a final drive ratio which is 8 per cent lesser than before, taking the car from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds (claimed with PDK) before attaining a top speed of 313 kmph (claimed with manual).
First Published Date: 19 Oct 2024, 17:02 PM IST
