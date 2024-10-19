HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: 2024 Porsche 911 Gt3 And 911 Gt3 Touring Get A 25th Anniversary Surprise

In Pics: 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring get a 25th anniversary surprise

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Oct 2024, 17:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Porsche is celebrating 25 years of the GT3 and has given it refreshed aerodynamics, lighter parts and more customisation options for an update.
Porsche 911 GT3
1/11
The all-new 2024 edition Porsche 911 GT3 gets a touring version as well with very clean styling. The 911 cars are popularly known for its legacy of being track-bred while at the same time also allowing users to use it as a daily driven car. 
Porsche 911 GT3
The all-new 2024 edition Porsche 911 GT3 gets a touring version as well with very clean styling. The 911 cars are popularly known for its legacy of being track-bred while at the same time also allowing users to use it as a daily driven car. 
Porsche 911 GT3
2/11
The front end features a redesigned diffuser that helps the air in flowing better around the car. The LED Matrix headlamps are also revamped with and optional extra light ring. The front ball joint of the lower trailing arm has been set lower on the front axle to facilitate the anti-dive or reduced pitching tech developed by Porsche engineers.
Porsche 911 GT3
The front end features a redesigned diffuser that helps the air in flowing better around the car. The LED Matrix headlamps are also revamped with and optional extra light ring. The front ball joint of the lower trailing arm has been set lower on the front axle to facilitate the anti-dive or reduced pitching tech developed by Porsche engineers.
Porsche 911 GT3
3/11
The fins under the car have been redesigned as well in order to further improve airflow. The rear spoiler now gets a lip to increase the force it exerts on the car. There are new, angled side-plates on the spoiler as well.
Porsche 911 GT3
The fins under the car have been redesigned as well in order to further improve airflow. The rear spoiler now gets a lip to increase the force it exerts on the car. There are new, angled side-plates on the spoiler as well.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 GT3
Engine Icon3996.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 2.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Maserati Granturismo (HT Auto photo)
Maserati GranTurismo
Engine Icon2992 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 2.72 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw M8 (HT Auto photo)
BMW M8
Engine Icon4395.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 2.15 Cr
Compare
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
Engine Icon3745.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.64 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
Engine Icon3995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Porsche 911 GT3
4/11
The new car gets a tuned suspension with adjusted damper settings that improve the car’s stability over bumps and curbs. It now also features lighter components in order to improve overall performance.
Porsche 911 GT3
The new car gets a tuned suspension with adjusted damper settings that improve the car’s stability over bumps and curbs. It now also features lighter components in order to improve overall performance.
Porsche 911 GT3
5/11
Both the 911 GT3 as well as the 911 GT3 Touring variants get optional packages for customisation but the Touring version gets an added optional Leichtbau package. This package includes carbon fibre parts and lighter door panels as well.
Porsche 911 GT3
Both the 911 GT3 as well as the 911 GT3 Touring variants get optional packages for customisation but the Touring version gets an added optional Leichtbau package. This package includes carbon fibre parts and lighter door panels as well.
Porsche 911 GT3
6/11
The standard aluminium wheels of the 911 GT3 are made lighter than before with a reduction in unsprung mass of up to 1.5 kg. There are optional magnesium wheels on offer as well with the special packages which further reduce the weight by 9 kg.
Porsche 911 GT3
The standard aluminium wheels of the 911 GT3 are made lighter than before with a reduction in unsprung mass of up to 1.5 kg. There are optional magnesium wheels on offer as well with the special packages which further reduce the weight by 9 kg.
Porsche 911 GT3
7/11
Although the engine of this car remains the same, it does get some exhaust refinements in order to comply with the stricter emission norms. It also gets sharper camshafts from the GT3 RS and revised engine cylinder heads for better performance at higher revs.
Porsche 911 GT3
Although the engine of this car remains the same, it does get some exhaust refinements in order to comply with the stricter emission norms. It also gets sharper camshafts from the GT3 RS and revised engine cylinder heads for better performance at higher revs.
Porsche 911 GT3
8/11
The car gets twin bucket seats with a dark themed interior. The seats are upgradable to lightweight sports bucket seats, featuring CFRP shells and a folding mechanism. It gets a rotary ignition switch and the display provides crisp information to the driver. In the optional ‘Track Screen’ mode only crucial information such as tyre pressures, oil temperature, shift indication, etc. is displayed.
Porsche 911 GT3
The car gets twin bucket seats with a dark themed interior. The seats are upgradable to lightweight sports bucket seats, featuring CFRP shells and a folding mechanism. It gets a rotary ignition switch and the display provides crisp information to the driver. In the optional ‘Track Screen’ mode only crucial information such as tyre pressures, oil temperature, shift indication, etc. is displayed.
Porsche 911 GT3
9/11
You can also opt for a rear seat for the first time in the 911 GT3. Additionally the front seats get an optional Adaptive Sports Seats Plus package with electric 18-way adjustment. In its lightest version the car weighs just a mere 1,420 kg.
Porsche 911 GT3
You can also opt for a rear seat for the first time in the 911 GT3. Additionally the front seats get an optional Adaptive Sports Seats Plus package with electric 18-way adjustment. In its lightest version the car weighs just a mere 1,420 kg.
Porsche 911 GT3
10/11
The rear of the touring version misses out on the giant wing but gets an extendable spoiler with a tear-off edge design. The 911 GT3 in its lightest configuration features a power-to-weight ratio of 3.8 kg/kW.
Porsche 911 GT3
The rear of the touring version misses out on the giant wing but gets an extendable spoiler with a tear-off edge design. The 911 GT3 in its lightest configuration features a power-to-weight ratio of 3.8 kg/kW.
Porsche 911 GT3
11/11
The same old workhorse from the outgoing GT3 will serve in this one as well, the naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine, churing out 503 bhp and 450 Nm of torque. It will come mated to a a 7-speed PDK or a 6-speed manual transmission. These transmissions will get a final drive ratio which is 8 per cent lesser than before, taking the car from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds (claimed with PDK) before attaining a top speed of 313 kmph (claimed with manual).
Porsche 911 GT3
The same old workhorse from the outgoing GT3 will serve in this one as well, the naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine, churing out 503 bhp and 450 Nm of torque. It will come mated to a a 7-speed PDK or a 6-speed manual transmission. These transmissions will get a final drive ratio which is 8 per cent lesser than before, taking the car from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds (claimed with PDK) before attaining a top speed of 313 kmph (claimed with manual).
First Published Date: 19 Oct 2024, 17:02 PM IST
TAGS: porsche 911 gt3 porsche 911 gt3

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.